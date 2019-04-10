Saturday, April 13
4H EGG HUNT: 12:30 to 3 p.m.; separate hunts for ages 2 to 4, 5 to 7 and 8 to 12; refreshments and baked goods available for purchase; photos with the Easter bunny or live animals; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township, $5. 609-625-0056 or AC4HFair.org.
EASTER CANDY & BAKE SALE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by Ventnor Community Church and Waters Edge Ministries; annual Easter Candy & Bake Sale; homemade coconut cream and peanut butter cream eggs, truffles, cakes, cookies and more; Ventnor Community Church and Waters Edge ministries, 2 S. Victoria Ave., Ventnor. 609-788-3836 or VentnorCommunityChurch.org.
EASTER EGG HUNT AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.; hosted by Belleplain VFW Post 6257; Easter Egg Hunt and luncheon with the Easter Bunny; Belleplain VFW, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain. 609-861-2298.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZOO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Easter egg hunt, Easter bunny, educational displays, scavenger hunt, crafts, live animal encounters; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
GREAT EGG HUNT: 2:30 p.m. on the beach between 11th and 14th streets, Ocean City. Free annual event invites children 7 and younger to search for 100,000 eggs scattered in the sand and stuffed with candy and items from local merchants. Separate areas are set up for 2-and-unders (11th Street), 3-year-olds (11th Street), 4- and 5-year-olds (12th Street), 6- and 7-year-olds (13th Street) and special-needs children (14th Street). Rain date Sunday.
Sunday, April 14
EASTER EGG HUNT: Noon to 1 p.m.; for ages 2 to 10; prizes, egg hunt with over 4,000 filled eggs, free soft pretzels after the hunt; separate sensory-friendly egg hunt for children with special needs held at the same time in another area; bring a basket to collect eggs; must be accompanied by a parent or adult; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org.
EASTER EGG HUNT/HOLIDAY EVENT: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. Hunt will be followed by a screening of the movie "Peter Rabbit." Children must be signed in for the event by an adult. Arrive 20 minutes early. Popcorn, hot dogs and drinks will be served during the movie. 609-374-0502.
Monday, April 15
PET PHOTOS WITH EASTER BUNNY: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; bring your pets for a picture with the Easter Bunny; proceeds to benefit the Atlantic County SPCA; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, April 18
EASTER EGG DYING: 2 to 3 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Saturday, April 20
EASTER EGG HUNT AT BROWN'S PARK: 1 to 4 p.m.; for ages 1 to 10; 1 to 2 p.m. egg hunt, 2 to 3 p.m. prize giveaway, 3 to 4 p.m. refreshments; Brown's Park, 1600 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-328-4081.
EASTER 'KEGG' HUNT: noon to 8 p.m.; search for eggs inside Historic Cold Spring Village, then follow the clues inside to your next clue; winner will be chosen April 21 and will receive a Cold Spring Brewery Growler filled with the brew of their choice; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
Sunday, April 21
CAPE MAY EASTER FASHION STROLL: Noon registration, 1 p.m. stroll; judging in various categories and age groups; awards given to winners; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
COMMUNITY EASTER SUNRISE CELEBRATION: 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.; speaker the Rev. Dr. Larry Oksten, music and singing; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-226-4003.
COMMUNITY EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: 6:30 to 7 a.m.; ecumenical service with leaders from local churches; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon. 609-641-3759.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.