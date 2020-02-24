We’ve reached the 44th anniversary of this column here in The Press. I was 21 years old when Press editor Paul Merkoski told me I was getting my first shot at professional writing, a weekly column about what would be visible in the skies of South Jersey.
Since that time in early 1976, I’ve written 13 books, hundreds of magazine columns and articles, and somewhere around 2,000 newspaper columns — but it is the newspaper columns, all of them here in The Press, that have got to be the dearest to me.
I think 44 is the standout number between 40 and 50 so I hope this spring to be sharing with you some memories from the early days (and night skies) of this column. I also hope to share with you here some 50th anniversary memories of what I consider the most astronomically inspiring season of my life: the spring of 1970, when I was 15 and observed my first total eclipse of the sun, my first transit of Mercury across the face of the sun — and the most beautiful of all the great comets I’ve seen in my life.
But first, our current skies: Let me tell you, this spring and this year are going to be so filled with amazing sights in the sky that it will be hard to slip in many memories. That will be especially true in our next two columns, where certain events of the planets will be stunning. We’ll talk about glorious Venus reaching its highest in eight years in our evening sky and skirting the lovely Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) star cluster. And we’ll talk about the other most famous planets, Mars and Jupiter and Saturn, bunching together for the first time in 20 years, with spectacular accompaniment by a crescent moon in dawn skies.
But what about our next two weeks? As I write these words, weather prospects look bad for Tuesday and Wednesday night, so we probably won’t see the slim lunar crescent floating far below Venus in the west at nightfall. But skies will likely be clear enough this Thursday for us to catch the evening that the moon is closest to Venus — not extremely close, but directly to the left of bright Venus. Get out your cell phone for an easy photo of the moon — crescent points almost straight up — and the so-called “evening star” (planet Venus).
The moon will be half-lit next Monday night and then reach a particularly large, close full-moon phase on the following Monday (March 9). The previous day (Sunday, March 8) is the one our clocks spring forward an hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time (later sunsets).
Enjoy your leap day: Earth takes not 365 days but closer to 365¼ days to make one orbit (a “year”) around the sun. Thus, every fourth year, we add a “leap day” — Feb. 29 — to try to keep our calendar in synch with nature. In 2020, Leap Day falls on this coming Saturday.
My best memory of a Leap Day, certainly my astronomical best, came on Feb. 29, 1980, when, in Vestal, New York, I saw Jupiter and Mars do something they only do once every 143 years — have a “conjunction” (close meeting in the sky) together while near their time of peak brightness and all-night visibility.
The two planets were a mighty sight right next to the full moon. In fact, this was the only time I’ve ever seen something in the sky have more impact than even a nearby full moon! Later on, toward dawn, the temperature there in Vestal reached -23° F — the coldest I’ve ever experienced as an observer.
March 7 is the anniversaries of Comet West and my first total eclipse of the sun: I always say this column rode in on the mighty tail of Comet West. My first sight of it came on March 7, 1976. Six years earlier, that was the date of my first total eclipse of the sun, which my brother Bob drove us midway down the Delmarva Peninsula to see.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
