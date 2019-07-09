CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An investigation and censure of one Republican freeholder by her peers has blown the lid off of divisions within the board, which usually decides issues on 5-0 votes.
The all-Republican Board of Chosen Freeholders voted Tuesday night to approve two censures of Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, for allegedly engaging in behavior involving conflicts of interest and retaliation against County Clerk of the Board and Administrator Elizabeth Bozzelli.
The county hired a law firm to look into allegations of improper behavior, and its report found the accusations to be credible, said Freeholder Director Gerald "Jerry" Thornton. But no one would talk about details of the report, calling it a personnel matter subject to confidentiality.
The board also voted 3-2 to send the investigation to the state Department of Community Affairs' Local Finance Board for an ethics investigation. There is a second investigation under way involving Freeholder Will Morey, said Thornton.
Hayes is running for re-election this year on the same ticket with Thornton, who voted for both censures in a long, raucous meeting in a packed room of mostly Hayes supporters.
The meeting confused and angered audience members, who asked the Republicans to find a different way to deal with friction between Bozzelli and Hayes, rather than blow it up with a censure and more investigations.
"You people don't even look like you like each other. You guys should all be together, not tearing each other apart," said Mary Ann Nespoli, the former chair of the Ocean City Republican Party. "Marie I absolutely adore and feel she is being prosecuted. Maybe she did something wrong but is it worth a censorship? If she did something wrong, reprimand her."
"The goal was never specifically to go after Freeholder Hayes," said Thornton, which caused Hayes to guffaw.
Hayes defended herself, calling the investigation that led to the censure biased and the work of an old-boys' network. She said Thornton was angry because she didn't vote the way he wanted to on changing Bozzelli's title from Clerk of the Board to Clerk and County Administrator.
"This used to be a really good board. We worked together and moved things forward. Trenton hears us and is responding," Hayes said in support of a motion made by Morey to table the censure vote and instead seek the help of a mediator such as a retired judge. "We’ve all been friends at one point in time, then things changed. They shouldn’t change because of a vote."
But Thornton denied the investigation and censure was just based on her voting against Bozzelli's new title.
Bozzelli brought a claim of retaliation against Hayes, Bozzelli said, over behavior that culminated in an Oct 23, 2018 vote to change her title from Clerk of the Board to Clerk and County Administrator. Morey and Hayes voted against changing her title, but the other three freeholders supported it and the change was made.
Bozzelli said Tuesday night that her responsibilities didn't change, only her title, and she subsequently received about a $10,000 to $15,000 raise on a base pay of about $120,000.
The vote was 3-2 on the question of retaliation, with Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton and Freeholders Len Desiderio and Jeffrey Pierson voting for the censure. Hayes and Freeholder Will Morey voted against it.
On the conflict-of-interest censure the vote was 4 to 1, with only Hayes voting no.
Morey said he believed Hayes had stepped over the line in regards to conflict of interest, but that the matter should have been handled by giving her a chance to change her behavior instead of moving to censure.
Few details were made public about what Hayes is alleged to have done that involved conflict of interest, other than to say it involved her son who is a county employee.
Hayes said her son works as a laborer and makes about $30,000 a year, and "now my son is now in a precarious position as a county employee."
She suggested the county should have a nepotism policy, and "the public might be interested in knowing how many positions in the county are filled by friends and family members (of freeholders)."
For example, she said Bozzelli and Thornton both have family members who work for the county. County Counsel and Human Resources Director Jeffrey R. Lindsay is Thornton's step son.
Thornton suggested releasing the report by an independent law firm that found Hayes had engaged in wrongdoing, but Lindsay recommended against it, saying it would go against county policy as the report is a personnel matter and the confidentiality of other employees interviewed would be compromised.
Two Democrats are challenging Hayes and Thornton in November. They are both lawyers -- Stephen W. Barry, of Middle Township, and Elizabeth F. Casey, of Upper Township.
Thornton said after the meeting he and Hayes have not talked about how they will handle their campaign after the change in their relationship due to the investigation and censure vote.
