Question: You recently answered a question about some Roseville pottery, and I hope you can answer another for me. I am helping an elderly friend dispose of some antiques she inherited last year. One very old item on the estate list is described as a “Roseville Carnelian Wall Pocket.” It shows the front side of a flat-backed ceramic vase approximately 8¼ inches high by 5 inches wide and 2½ inches deep. The tan piece is covered with a yellow gold glaze and has a small hole in the center of the back that allows it to be hung on a wall. We hope you can tell us something about wall pockets and the Roseville vase including, if any, value. — J.G., Cape May
Answer: Originally, late 19th-century wall mounted wooden boxes held sweets, matches, cooking and eating utensils, as well as sewing items. Early wall pockets later became decorative china flat-backed, hanging wall vases frequently filled with flowers and living plants.
Soon, European and American factories were offering the attractive hanging containers in many shapes and designs that included people, animals, fruits, vegetables, nuts, butterflies, buildings, trees, teapots and other hand-painted relief sculptures, most 4 inches to 1 foot tall.
Originally made in the U.S. by Weller, McCoy, Hull and Roseville, by the 1930s, glass, chalk ware, clay, metal and wooden wall pockets had become favorite household decorations imported from China and Japan.
Popularity of wall pockets continued to grow through the 1940s and 1950s and peaked in the late ’50s.
Roseville Carnelian II is a ceramic glaze introduced by the company in 1926. Eventually, a favorite of collectors, it commands high dollars, and a Roseville Carnelian II glazed Arts & Crafts style wall pocket sold for $150 this year.
Question: My wife and I will be moving to another state and are sorting through boxes of antiques and collectibles purchased at flea markets and house sales for years. We plan to sell many things and hope you can tell us something about an old holiday postcard with a printed “Ellen H. Clapsaddle” signature and “International Art Publishing Co.” on the card. The embossed portrait of a smiling black cat’s face emerging from an orange Jack O’ Lantern and “A Merry Halloween” greeting cover the front of the card. Years ago, we were told that old Clapsaddle holiday postcards were popular collectibles, and we would appreciate any information you can provide about ours. — C.A., Smithville
Answer: Ellen Hatie Clapsaddle (1881-1934), born in New York, was an American illustrator, commercial artist and prolific producer of souvenir postcard greeting cards of her era.
Her early career as an art teacher and painter of family portraits soon blossomed into the full-time creation of single-faced postcards often kept by those who received them as souvenirs during the golden age of postcards, 1898-1915.
Her work was supplemented as an employee of the International Art Publishing Co.
It is estimated that Clapsaddle, while employed by IAPC, created more than 3,000 detailed postcard designs featuring charming, happy children celebrating their joy through her artwork that links holiday themes with folklore, traditions, games and nursery rhymes. Eventually, production also included prints, trade cards and calendars.
Clapsaddle single-faced postcards continue to attract many collectors who pay as little or less than $20 each for one and as much as $200 to $600 each for cards with popular, sought-after designs.
An original smiling Jack O’Lantern Black Cat “A Merry Halloween” embossed holiday postcard bearing Clapsaddle’s printed signature recently brought $53.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
