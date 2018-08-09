The principal of Pleasantville High School allegedly used a school computer to possess and distribute child pornography and had over 1,000 images and videos of sexual exploitation or abuse of children, according to a warrant obtained by The Press of Atlantic City.
Additionally, Edward "Jim" Bonek is no longer listed as principal on the school's website.
Pleasantville school officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Superintendent Clarence Alston posted a statement on the district's website stating:
"School district officials are fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies as they investigate the matter. The district is following all appropriate requirements set forth by the Department of Education and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Board of Education remains fully committed to the well-being and safety of our students."
Bonek, 48, of Absecon, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, maintaining a file-sharing program making child pornography available for distribution, and official misconduct.
Bonek was at the Atlantic County jail awaiting a detention hearing.
If Bonek is convicted on the first-degree charges, he could be looking at 10 to 20 years in state prison for each count.
Andrea Atkins-Turner and Constance Chapman are still listed as assistant principals on the school's website.
