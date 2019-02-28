NORTH WILDWOOD — Charges against Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. for his role in a fight outside an Atlantic City casino nightclub in November have been dismissed.
At-large Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II pleaded guilty to an Atlantic City ordinance against impeding traffic in a public space and will pay a $500 fine.
The case was heard in Cape May County to avoid conflicts of interest in Atlantic County.
"The justice system basically proved itself to be what we stated from the very beginning," Gilliam said. "It’s all about basically moving Atlantic City forward."
Both officials pleaded not guilty in December to the charges.
"Today is a great day for me, great day for Atlantic City," said Fauntleroy. "We get to move forward."
The pair of elected officials, both Democrats, were charged with simple assault and harassment for their roles in a fight outside Golden Nugget Atlantic City on Nov. 11. Gilliam and Fauntleroy were captured on security camera footage outside Haven Nightclub at 2:23 a.m. in a skirmish with three employees.
All criminal charges against both elected officials were dismissed, which the complainants agreed to.
Two of the employees, Gregory Aulicino and Joseph Camarota, were in court Thursday morning. The third complainant, Julie Rodriguez, did not appear in court but spoke with Municipal Prosecutor Ron Gelzunas by phone in December.
On the video footage, Fauntelroy can be seen grabbing Aulicino from behind and tossing him to the ground during the melee.
"I’m glad to see that some one is taking responsibility for their actions (but) it’s a shame to see public officials behave so poorly," Aulicino said outside the North Wildwood Municipal Court. "My job is to promote the great nightlife we have in Atlantic City. My job becomes much more difficult when people like Fauntleroy leave a black eye on my city’s reputation."
Gilliam's attorney, Vincent Campo, said the "mayor was accosted and protected himself."
"We’re happy the mayor was exonerated, as we knew he would be, of any illegal or untoward conduct," said Campo. "The mayor simply wants to get back to serving the people of Atlantic City."
This is a developing story check back for updates
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.