By 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, golfers at the Linwood Country Club headed toward their golf carts so they could putt and drive for a good cause.
The country club hosted the Riegel Eagle Charity Golf Tournament, which honors the memory of Jeffrey Riegel, a lifetime Eagles fan who died from cancer last year, and helps raise funds for cancer research.
Riegel was a Port Republic resident and a 1978 Mainland Regional High School graduate who first gained national attention last August, when he jokingly requested eight Eagle players serve as pallbearers at his funeral so his team could “let me down one more time.”
About 140 golfers were expected to attend the event and about 300 people were expected to attend a dinner at the country club Wednesday night.
Former Philadelphia Eagles like Mike Quick, Seth Joyner and Harold Carmichael were all in attendance Wednesday afternoon.
Gary Bittner, of the Riegel Eagle Foundation, said it would be an event that Jeff Riegel would have loved to witness.
“I think he’d be amazed, and what a great way to honor him and do something special like this,” Bittner said.
Mike Quick fraternized with his former teammates and other Eagles fans prior to the start of the tournament. He said it felt great to give back to such a big fan of the team he once played for.
“(This event) is the kind of thing you want to get involved in after being a player and having the opportunity to support someone who supported us throughout our career,” Quick said. “I get to share in the memory of a great fan of the team.”
In August, Riegel lost his fight with cancer and the pallbearers all wore Eagles jerseys for his funeral. Jim Allen, a childhood friend and CEO of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, placed a series of ads in The Press of Atlantic City honoring Jeff and his love for the Eagles.
Allen was in attendance Wednesday and said Riegel was the nicest person anyone could ever meet.
“Cancer affects all of us, and Jeff fought it for almost four years. In his memory, we just want to have a great day,” Allen said.
“I’m never really been a big golfer but I come out for these kinds of events and fundraisers,” Carmichael said. “We have a great fan base and the support for him is awesome.”
