Charity Jeffries, the Chief of Staff to Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, is the new president of the Young Democrats of Atlantic County, the organization announced Thursday.

She was elected at the group's August meeting.

Jeffries, who also serves as Finance Director for Mazzeo and Armato, replaces former president Frank Mahoney.

Mahoney, who helped found the organization, had served as President since 2016 and will continue Vice-Chair, the organization said. He recently became a Communication Specialist for the Keystone + Mountain + Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters covering New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, DC, Virginia and West Virginia.

Jeffries is also Development Co-Chair for New Leaders Council New Jersey.

“I’m honored to begin serving as President of the Atlantic County Young Democrats. I know how much work Frank has put into building this organization and I’m excited to take it to the next level,” Jeffries said. “I want to focus on building membership that can serve as a young, progressive bench in our county.”

