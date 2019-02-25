ATLANTIC CITY — Inside the All Wars Memorial Building on Tuesday, tables were covered with clothes, bags and school supplies.
Outside, 15 people lined up in the cold for a giveaway organized by Connecting the Dots, a nonprofit with only five members that’s been in Atlantic City for a decade.
“A lot of these people are going to take things for their kids, grandkids, nieces,” said group co-founder Vincent “Omar” McDaniel as he handed out pamphlets to a stream of people walking into the building. “When you do something your heart enjoys doing, it never feels like work.”
But in December, questions surrounding the little-known, grassroots organization began swirling after it became entangled in the legal issues facing Mayor Frank Gilliam. Despite those issues, the group continues to try to help those in need.
Gilliam, who helped found the charity, had his Ohio Avenue home raided by the FBI. Two people who requested anonymity said the FBI asked them last year in interviews about Connecting the Dots, as well as about campaign checks made out to others that Gilliam was alleged to have kept. Proceeds from his widely attended inaugural ball last year were earmarked for the group, with tickets starting at $300 and sponsorships ranging from $500 to $35,000.
Whether the gala money went to Connecting the Dots is unknown. The group last filed a 990 tax form with the IRS in 2015, when it reported $5,200 in contributions and grants. According to e-post cards submitted to the IRS for the last three years, the group received less than $50,000 per year.
“I have nothing to do with that,” said the group’s President Patricia Tweedle when asked by phone on Feb. 18 about the FBI’s investigation into Gilliam. She then hung up. She has declined to respond to several inquiries about the gala proceeds.
The glitzy gala drew local politicians and celebrities to The Claridge — A Radisson Hotel last March. Dennis Rodman, who flew in from Los Angeles, sat in the audience as Gilliam took the stage to talk about Connecting the Dots’ grassroots beginnings.
“We’ve done this up to this year out of our own pockets,” Gilliam said in a video posted online from the gala. “So your donations will actually catapult us into a direction that we probably worked so diligently hard to get to.”
Connecting the Dots began in 2007 with a far-reaching mission, one that drew praise from Special Counsel Jim Johnson in his September report on the state of Atlantic City.
Volunteers organize outreach events for nearly every demographic and vulnerable population in Atlantic City, from the homeless and ex-offenders to high schoolers and children with autism.
In an editorial meeting with The Press this month, Johnson said he would not comment on “the legal issues that have sort of come up” and that he did not look into their nonprofit status before including them in his report. Connecting the Dots has not registered as a 501c3 with the state as required, according to the Department of Community Affairs.
Johnson, hired by Gov. Phil Murphy to review the city, described a visit to a STEM event the group sponsored last year as leaving an impression on him. Connecting the Dots partners with the Pleasantville-based American Engineering and Science Robotics Academy and a number of other nonprofits to teach kids coding at a 10-week, $200 event held Saturdays at Atlantic Cape Community College.
“One of the kids, his head was barely above the edge of this table,” Johnson said. “To me, they are emblematic of the untapped potential of Atlantic City youth.”
Dr. Bailyn Bunting, executive director of the AESRA, said Connecting the Dots has been sponsoring events for the past year and recruiting children.
The nonprofit doesn’t have just one goal though. Last May, it held an event to clear active arrest warrants for people wanted for nonviolent felonies. A few months later, the charity partnered with Egg Harbor Township-based Faces 4 Autism to host swim lessons for kids with autism.
And that’s where its name, Connecting the Dots, comes from, McDaniel said.
“We run a whole bunch of programs,” he said. “That’s what the name means. We connect with other organizations.”
Still, Gilliam’s compensation from the organization remains a mystery.
Gilliam’s ethics filings say he received $2,000 a year from the nonprofit, but Connecting the Dots reported no payments to any of its staff in a 2015 990 tax form filed with the IRS.
“I did not do any sort of kicking of the tires of their status as a 501c3, you know,” Johnson said. “I was basically reporting on what I saw.”
