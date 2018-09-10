A Charlotte man allegedly responsible for robbing a Family Dollar in Rio Grande was charged on Sept. 4, according to Middle Township police.
Judge Marian Ragussa issued a warrant charging Dustin Washington, 32, with first degree robbery, police said.
Police said Ragussa was already at the Cape May County Correctional Center on criminal charges stemming from a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy in the Villas section of Lower Township.
