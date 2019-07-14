Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ocean City announced Sunday the winners of the 2019 Night in Venice contest.
Prizes can be picked up on the ground floor of City Hall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All boaters who participated in the parade are also invited to pick up complimentary photos of their entries in the parade.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. The Pace family (l-r) Tom, Patty, Sarah, 16, and Tess, 13, have a good spot for the parade and the fireworks display coming later.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. (l-r) Mary Lynn Nazzaro of Cream Ridge NJ, Juliana, 2, and mom Courtney Nazzaro, both of Baltimore MD, watch the parade pass in the review stands.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. (l-r) Sharon and Barry Riley of Burlington NJ.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. (l-r) Tracy and John Peirce of Ocean City.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. (l-r) John Petweiler of Philadelphia, and Tara and Colton Keller, 5, of Bucks County.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Contestant #255, OC Surfing in Venice passes by the judges.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Robert Marceluk of Ocean City gets a closer look of the contestants with his binoculars.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Atlantic City Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci (right), one of the judges, reviews the passing flotilla
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Contestant #259 "NIV 65 Years of island fantaseas" passes by the judges.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Contestant #258 "65 Years" passes by the judges.
PHOTOS from Ocean City's 65th annual Night in Venice
Boat Contest
Best in show 25’ and over: #244, Diablo, Michael DeSalis, Celebrating 21 Years of OCBP
Best in show 24’ and under: #220, Sponge Bob Square Boat, Ray Rafetto, OCNJ: The Greatest Show on Earth
Best Lead Boat: #207, Miss Heiny, Robert Moss, Kate Flannery
Best Commercial: #267, Carefree Boat Club, Mike McNulty, Carefree Boat Club
Best Non-Profit: #214, Carol B, Eric Rossina, "Newsies"
Best Decorated 25’ and over
1st Place: #227, Shanti, Jennifer Toner, 80’s Movies at The Strand
2nd Place: #221, Salty Fish, Josh Fisher, Rocky
3rd Place: #229, Top Knot, Ed Collet, Woodstock
Best Decorated 24’ and under
1st Place: #220, Sponge Bob Square Boat, Ray Rafetto, OCNJ: The Greatest Show on Earth
2nd Place: #230, That’s What Sea Said, The Young & Beiswinger Families, Spongebob Square Pants
3rd Place: #233, The Crabby Daddy, Justin Montgomery, Under the Sea
Comic 25’ and over
1st Place: #254, High Roller, Michael Tabasso, OCritaville
Comic 24’ and under
1st Place: #246, Kiki, Bob Kilgore, 50th Year of Moon Landing
2nd Place: #242, Suntracker, Pirates Cove Marina, Rub a Dub Dub, 65 Years of Clean Family Fun
Musical 25’ and over
1st Place: #215, Keyport Princess, Victor Hartley, OCTC Show Choir
Musical 24’ and under
1st Place: #252, Flounder Pounder, Christopher Rosica, First Place Winner NIV…65 Years Ago
