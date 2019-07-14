071419_nws_ocniv

On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Ocean City announced Sunday the winners of the 2019 Night in Venice contest. 

Prizes can be picked up on the ground floor of City Hall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All boaters who participated in the parade are also invited to pick up complimentary photos of their entries in the parade.

PHOTOS from Ocean City's 65th annual Night in Venice

1 of 39

Boat Contest

Best in show 25’ and over: #244, Diablo, Michael DeSalis, Celebrating 21 Years of OCBP

Best in show 24’ and under: #220, Sponge Bob Square Boat, Ray Rafetto, OCNJ: The Greatest Show on Earth

Best Lead Boat: #207, Miss Heiny, Robert Moss, Kate Flannery

Best Commercial: #267, Carefree Boat Club, Mike McNulty, Carefree Boat Club

Best Non-Profit: #214, Carol B, Eric Rossina, "Newsies"

Best Decorated 25’ and over

1st Place: #227, Shanti, Jennifer Toner, 80’s Movies at The Strand

2nd Place: #221, Salty Fish, Josh Fisher, Rocky

3rd Place: #229, Top Knot, Ed Collet, Woodstock

Best Decorated 24’ and under

1st Place: #220, Sponge Bob Square Boat, Ray Rafetto, OCNJ: The Greatest Show on Earth

2nd Place: #230, That’s What Sea Said, The Young & Beiswinger Families, Spongebob Square Pants

3rd Place: #233, The Crabby Daddy, Justin Montgomery, Under the Sea

Comic 25’ and over

1st Place: #254, High Roller, Michael Tabasso, OCritaville

Comic 24’ and under

1st Place: #246, Kiki, Bob Kilgore, 50th Year of Moon Landing

2nd Place: #242, Suntracker, Pirates Cove Marina, Rub a Dub Dub, 65 Years of Clean Family Fun

Musical 25’ and over

1st Place: #215, Keyport Princess, Victor Hartley, OCTC Show Choir

Musical 24’ and under

1st Place: #252, Flounder Pounder, Christopher Rosica, First Place Winner NIV…65 Years Ago

2nd Place: #208, Cobia 237 – Freedom, Josh Rosella, Andrew Hink

3rd Place: #236, The Three C’s, John T. Lawless, The Greatest Band in the World “KISS”

Original 25’ and over

1st Place: #244, Diablo, Michael DeSalis, Celebrating 21 Years of OCBP

2nd Place: #231, Everglad, Robert Hicks, Walking on the Moon

3rd Place: #264, Brown Eyed Girl, Don & Denese Terry, Fireball

Original 24’ and under

1st Place: #253, Rockin-n-Reeling, Chris Leo, Ocean City Beach Patrol Superheros

2nd Place: #237, Mary Mack, Joe Zaffarese, 1950s Icons

Classic 24’ and under

1st Place: #247, CASCO, Mike Caserta, Be Our Guest-for Night in Venice

Decorated by Kids Boat 24’ and under

1st Place: #265, Fireball, Richard Wheeler, All American

SEEN at Ocean City’s Night in Venice

1 of 25

House Contest

Zone 1:

1st Place: #75, Hornyak, Party Like A Rock Star

2nd Place: #14, Weckerly, A Bay Luau

Tie 3rd Place: #85, Delibertis, Vikings On Vacation

Tie 3rd Place: #83, Dolaway, Luau

Zone 2:

1st Place: #133, Cabano, Celebrating 65 Years of NIV/65 Years of Elena & Luigi

2nd Place: #48 DuBois, 44 Years of NIV

3rd Place: #27, Palmieri, Baby Shark in Oc Doo Doo Doo

Zone 3:

1st Place: #33, Kelly, Roaring 20’s Seashore Style

Tie - 2nd Place: #11, Lombardo/Peak, Mardi Gras in OC

Tie – 2nd Place: #120, Tighe, Old Town Saloon

3rd Place: #151, Tamburri/Wolfe, Music Through The Decades

Zone 4:

1st Place: #37, Thorton, Always Having A BALL on Pleasure Ave.

2nd Place: #140, Hernandez, Cheers to 65 Years

3rd Place: #129, Adcock, Celebrating the Bay Coast to Coast

Zone 5:

1st Place: #7, Thorton, Big Top On The Bay

Tie 2nd Place: #98, Lawver, Sucker For OC

Tie 2nd Place: #148 Tomasello, Knights in Venice

3rd Place: #80, Sage, OCNJ Home of the Party Animal for 65 Years

Zone 6:

1st Place: #100, Myers, OC History and Memories

2nd Place: #39, Chiumento, Happy 50th Birthday Scooby Doo

3rd Place: #17, Gifford, Celebrating Miss

Zone 7:

1st Place: #95, Lieb/Geiger, Friends & Family on the Dock of the Bay since 1964

2nd Place: #155, Miller, Night In Venison

3rd Place: #43, McCarraker/Prettyman, Under the Sea

Zone 8:

1st Place: #90, Kolea, Christmas in Venice

2nd Place: #122, Boyle, Roamin on the Venetian Bayou

3rd Place: #56, Borkowski, Flashback to the 80’s

Zone 9:

1st Place: #55, Trabbold, 65 Jersey Shore Pies

2nd Place: #102, Maxwell & Maxwell, Stone Age

3rd Place: #101, Hoffman, Woodstock

Zone 10:

1st Place: #70, Brand, Back To The Future

2nd Place: #107, Sutera, Mount “OC”lympus The Greek Gods Have Blessed 65 Years Of NIV

3rd Place: #64, Bruccoleri, It’s A Whole New World In Ocean City

Zone 11:

1st Place: #94, O’Flynn, First NIV in 1954

2nd Place: #67, Weigel, Pirates Lady Looks At 80

3rd Place: #97, Ruh, Mardi Gras

Zone 12:

1st Place: #11, Cassidy, OC’s New Year’s Rockin Eve

2nd Place: #126, Votta, Save The Bees

3rd Place: #41, Hill, Summer Of Love/Wwoodstock

Zone 13:

1st Place: #60, VanStone, Celebrating the 50’s with a Twist

2nd Place: #2, Coluzzi, Celebrate 65 Years of “The Greatest Show on the Bay”

3rd Place: #34 Barnet, Celebrating New Orleans at Madi Gras

Zone 14 (Best Condo/Commercial):

1st Place: #51, Harbor House, The Grinch That Stole Christmas

2nd Place: #153, Ocean City Yacht Club

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments