VINELAND — Traffic along East and West Chestnut Avenue will be detoured as the state begins necessary railroad repairs this week, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced Monday.
The railroad crossing rehabilitation project will require a three-day closure and detour beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m., and continuing daily through Thursday.
East and West Chestnut Avenue is scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions at the railroad crossing between West Boulevard South and Southeast Boulevard.
Construction will remove the existing railroad crossing and replace it with a new concrete crossing, as well as new asphalt approaches. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses.
This is federally-funded project. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.
