MAYS LANDING — After 25 years in law enforcement, Atlantic County Chief of County Detectives Daren J. Dooley left the Prosecutor's Office Wednesday afternoon to applause, according to a release.
He had been in his position for 16 years.
"Chief Dooley, a graduate of the FBI National Academy, set a standard of excellence which all in our agency should strive to follow," said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner. "I want to personally thank him for his friendship and guidance over the past 2 ½ years of my term as Prosecutor. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office would like to wish him a long, happy, and healthy retirement. It is well earned."
A lifelong resident of Atlantic County and graduate of Holy Spirit High School, Dooley was hired as an investigator in the Prosecutor's Office in 1994 and promoted to Chief of County Detectives in 2004 by then-Prosecutor Jeffrey S. Blitz.
Dooley was the longest-tenured Chief of County Detectives in the state, according to the release.
