Two children suffered serious injuries and five adults were hurt in a chain-reaction car accident Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
At 12:22 p.m., State Police responded to a crash at milepost 7 on Route 50 in Corbin City.
Trooper Alejandro Goez said a Mitsubishi Galant driven by Rebecca Thomas, 29, of Woodbine, was traveling in the northbound lane when her vehicle was rear-ended by a Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Merwin Leslie, 50, of Cape May Court House.
The impact caused Thomas’ car to cross into the southbound lane and hit a Honda Accord, driven by Dominick Barksdale, 28, of Mays Landing, according to State Police.
There were six occupants in the Honda. Barksdale suffered moderate injuries, the front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries. Four passengers in the back seats, including a 6-year-old boy and 2-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries, according to State Police.
Thomas and a passenger in the Mitsubishi had minor injuries, State Police said.
The two children from in the Honda were airlifted from the scene. Others who were injured were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, State Police said.
Goez said no summonses were issued, as the accident is still under investigation.
Upper Township EMS and AtlantiCare paramedics also responded to the crash.
