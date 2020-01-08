High temperatures in the upper 30s is on the bottom range of seasonable, but that’s the best we’ll do for winter in this extended forecast.
Winter will revert to its mild self for the weekend, with record-breaking warmth possible.
Thursday morning will be one for the jacket and hat. It’ll feel like the teens when the sun rises. While winds will have died down considerably from Wednesday, a bit of a northwest breeze, coupled with lows generally 20 to 25 degrees, will make it feel windy early in the morning.
The center of a long-reaching high-pressure system will slowly pass overhead during the day. That will yield plenty of sunshine, but the results won’t show up on the thermometer. Upper 30s will be the high for Thursday.
There’ll be a clear sky and light winds at night. Those are two of the three ingredients needed for quick cooling. However, the third — low dew points — will not be there. Consider dew points the base for low temperatures. The air temperature won’t fall below that.
Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s inland to around 32 at the shore early. Then, as dew points rise overnight, so will temperatures. Come Friday morning, we should all be just above freezing.
A Code Blue alert, is in effect for Wednesday into Thursday is parts of South Jersey.
Friday will be a dry day, but a thin blanket of high clouds will move. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s. High pressure will be anchored well offshore, bringing southwest winds. Southwest winds will also blow.
Friday night will likely stay in the 50s, bottoming out during the evening around 50 before rising slightly.
Saturday will be the peak. There will be fog everywhere, especially near the water.
However, a windy southwest day will mix that fog out at some point. Despite a cloudy sky, a high of 64 degrees will be expected in Egg Harbor Township and the mainland. The shore will be around 60.
That would be enough for a record high at Atlantic City International Airport, which was 62 degrees in 2018. Cape May should also have a daily record, which currently stands at 59 degrees in 2000. Taking down holiday decorations or going for a run will be great.
Strong southwest winds will continue into Saturday night. You’ll barely want a jacket heading out at night. We’ll likely stay 55-60 during the evening and for much of the night.
What goes up must come down, though. That will come in the form of a line of rain with a cold front sometime Sunday.
I’m eyeing a Sunday morning arrival, which will bring a few hours of rain. Even a rare winter rumble of thunder will be possible in this juicy airmass. Temperatures will fall into the afternoon but should remain on the mild side.
