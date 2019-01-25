Vigorous winds Friday will continuously push in cooler air. Although their strength is not as pronounced as Thursday, breezes will move along throughout the day.
Temperatures will feel chillier than their true values.
The high temperature is going to be a few degrees shy of 40. However, stepping outside tells a different story when factoring in those wind gusts.
A clear, dry Friday will allow for a calm break to assuage any weather worries. High pressure will build in and make for a quiet Friday and Saturday. Yes, it will be cold, but bearable with a puffy coat.
Friday night will deliver extremely frosty air. Anticipate low temperatures to dip into the mid-teens. A few wind gusts may still pop up at times during the evening.
Saturday’s weather will continue to improve. Let’s see if this can hold out for the entire weekend.
But first, Saturday is looking to get even colder than Friday. High temperatures will stay down in the low 30s. A frigid day, indeed.
Nighttime lows will show some improvement, actually reaching well into the 20s.
Sunday won’t be as cold in comparison to the preceding days.
Narrowing the focus of an active system well to the north shows slight potential for Sunday.
Could a flurry or a mixture materialize? It is possible.
It is worth mentioning, the area is generally moisture-starved, so not much is at stake here.
For now, let’s say the day will be mainly cloudy.
Dry conditions will reign Monday. Temperatures will stay consistent and near average.
Tuesday looks to be the next opportunity for rain and snow showers. So far, the daytime looks to be completely cloudy. High temperatures will raise into the mid 40s.
The timing of the precipitation is unclear Tuesday, but it looks promising to deliver a performance.
Given the somewhat mild air during the day, rain will likely kick off the event Tuesday. As temperatures sink into the evening, a changeover to snow showers is probable.
This may continue overnight.
Consequently, Wednesday may also see a few snow showers or flurries.
But, the rest of the day should be mostly drier. It will be much chillier, to boot.
Details to come in the next edition of The Press to cover this new storm’s track, time frame and intensity for next week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.