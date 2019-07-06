Chinese delegation in Cape May

Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton, left, and Cape May Mayor Clarence Lear welcome a Chinese delegation who visited the area to learn about tourism and marketing Friday as part of a four-month mission to the United States.

 Cape May County / Provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Officials from China visited Cape May County this past week as part of a four-month trip to learn about tourism and marketing from the United States’ most popular vacation destinations.

A delegation of 25 officials from the Policy Research Department of Hainan Provincial Party Committee of the Hainan Province of the People’s Republic of China met with Cape May County Tourism Director Diane Wieland, Greater Cape May Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Doreen Talley and Wildwoods Convention Center Sales Director John Lynch on Friday in the county seat.

The visit is part of a four-month mission to the United States to learn and exchange ideas on tourism, marketing and promotion, and convention and festival tourism in the U.S.

In addition to the tourism meeting, the delegation had lunch with the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders and toured Cape May and the Wildwoods.

