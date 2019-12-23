There will be no lumps of coal if you will be traveling around the region or wrapping up shopping as a ridge of high pressure aloft will bring mild and dry weather for the next several days.
We will start out Tuesday pretty similarly to how Monday started, around freezing on the mainland with near 40-degree readings at the shore. A light jacket will be all you need again.
We’ll likely start out with cloud cover, courtesy of that system in the Deep South that will move out to sea during the day. However, by the late morning, I imagine the blue sky will come out. Highs will sit just around 50 degrees, about five degrees above average for this time of the year.
As night sets upon the region, we’ll be mainly clear and fairly comfortable. Temperatures will slide through the 40s and 30s during the evening. Way up at the North Pole, temperatures will be in the negative single digits, which will be a little balmy for Santa but frigid for us in South Jersey.
He won’t bring any of that mild air in though. Lows will be in the upper 20s as we start Wednesday morning on the mainland, with upper 30s at the shore. Going into the day itself, a Christmas sweater or light jacket will be perfect.
Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this will be the warmest Christmas Day that was rain-free since 1988.
The years of 2015, 2014, 2008, 2005, 2002, 1997 and 1994 were all warmer than the forecasted high temperature of 52 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, but all featured some rain during the day.
So, that’ll bump down our already slim historical probability of a snowy Christmas, which sits at 8% at A.C. Airport and 2% in Cape May. The last time flakes were in the air Christmas Day was 2010.
Moving into the second half of the day, the beginning of Kwanzaa will feature more of the same. We’ll be high (pressured) and dry, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.
Clouds will build in Thursday night and we should be mostly cloudy into Friday as a warm front lifts and a disturbance moves through. It still looks weak enough to not bring any rain to the area. In fact, it’ll be in the low to mid-50s Friday for highs.
Outdoor activities look good Saturday. Our next shot of rain will come between Sunday and Monday, ending our dry streak at either 10 or 11 days. Neither day will be an all-day soaker, but pockets of roadway flooding will be possible.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest on the "Ace Your Space" radio show on …
Lastly, have a Merry Christmas and Happy Kwanzaa to those who celebrate! I’ll be away for a couple of days, but you can still find me on social media as we expand to our half-page graphic.
January was so average, it was special.
In the words of New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson, temperatures were "dead on average" for January of 2019 to the 1981-2010 climate period, the standard mark for normal temperatures.
Atlantic City International Airport's monthly temperature was 33.0 exactly for the month, a 0.0 degree temperature departure.
It wasn't just temperatures that were spot on seasonable, either. Precipitation saw 3.73 inches of rain and melted snow at A.C. Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City was just 0.06 off the average for the month.
So average, it's special: January 2019 Weather Roundup
Strong winds tear through on Feb. 25
Saw BP gas station sign explode in the wind, then the shed at work ripped apart. Both in Bayville, NJ. @NWS_MountHolly #NJwx pic.twitter.com/sJYxSFntF7— 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔 𝕁𝕣. ❄️⛈🌊 (@WxmanFranz) February 25, 2019
A potent cold front passage brought one of the strongest wind events of the year to South Jersey Feb. 25. High wind warnings went into effect as Fortescue gusted to 57 mph, Harvey Cedars to 53 mph and West Creek to 51 mph that day.
Damage and power outage reports were widespread that day. A tree fell onto the Garden State Parkway near 44 in Port Republic.
In Vineland, downed wires fell onto Route 47, just a minute before a tree fell onto Route 322 Eastbound at Weymouth Road.
1,300 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power at one point.
We saw it all: February 2019 Weather Roundup
Stafford Township gets double deluge of rain on July 6 and 18
The spring was not tame in the slightest, more on that at the end of the list.
Stafford Township, in Ocean County, was picked on by Mother Nature to be the recipient of not one, but two flooding rain events.
The first was July 6. Strong, slow moving thunderstorms dropped 5.70 inches of rain in one rain gauge that afternoon. Traffic snarled on the Garden State Parkway and travels to and from Long Beach Island.
The second occurred just under two weeks later, on July 18. The remnants of Hurricane Barry dropped 5.50 at the same Stafford site. According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, a 5.00 inch plus rain total in that short amount of time may have been a one in five hundred year event.
South Jersey soars to 100 degrees July 21
For the first time since 2012, the thermometer reached the century mark at Atlantic City International Airport. 100 was the high July 21, breaking the daily record.
Unique about this blistering heat was where temperatures hit the century mark. Seaside Heights, Sea Girt and Point Pleasant, all shore towns, sweltered in 101 degree heat.
... And that morning only dropped down to 82 degrees, a record breaker.
With a day as hot as July 21, you're usually starting off with an extremely warm morning.
That was the case before the 100 heat was reached. A record maximum low temperature of 82 degree was seen, only the sixth time that a low temperature has been that high since records were kept.
Triple digit heat and a foot plus of rain: July 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup
Flash drought grips area for five weeks in September, October
A five-week stretch of dry weather brought drought conditions to South Jersey for the first time since the Spring of 2017. Drought conditions peaked on Oct. 15, when 37% of New Jersey was in the moderate category, technically the first stage of drought.
Moderate drought is seen every 5 to 10 years, on average, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson.
South Jersey roasted in 96 degree heat, in October
If there was to be a first place winner, this one would be it.
A large ridge of high pressure and strong southwesterly flow brought the thermometer up to 96 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. Millville went up to 97 degrees. Locals summer September spilled over into the tenth month of the year.
This was truly historic air. The previous record high of 85 degrees at A.C. Airport was broken at 11:35 a.m. The daily record high temperature was obliterated by 11 degrees, the biggest margin of defeat since Feb. 4, 1991. The monthly record was smashed by 6 degrees; the last time that believed to be the case was June 1969, according to Sarah Johnson, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. As of 2019, no other month has beaten a monthly record by that large of a margin.
The 90-degree reading was also the third latest 90-degree day on record.
7 consecutive coastal flooding events shake the shore from Oct. 9-12
https://t.co/2RniuiKZDp pic.twitter.com/UavAMzlbAH— colt shaw (@coltshaw_) October 11, 2019
The first nor’easter of the season took a large bite out of area beaches as it meandered a few hundred miles offshore.
Despite the sunny at times conditions, seven consecutive cycles of coastal flooding ripped apart parts of the shore between Oct. 9-12 at tide gauges in Ship Bottom, Atlantic City and Sea Isle City. Three of those high tides, Thursday evening, Friday morning and Friday evening, were in moderate flood stage, which can bring damage.
The beach erosion in Avalon, Strathmere and North Wildwood was significant enough to have the Cape May County Office of Emergency Management talk to the state about the damage for potential federal funds. too conversational. There was a breach on the beach at Seaview Avenue in Strathmere and 10- to 12-foot cliffs were seen along the shoreline.
Flash drought, first freeze: October 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup
2019 winds up with second most N.J. tornado touchdowns on record
New Jersey became a mini-tornado alley during this time , with 9 tornadoes spawned in the state in 2019.
That is tied for the second most tornadoes in a year since records were kept in 1951, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinso. The first was a whopping 17 in 1989.
Only one tornado touched down in The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area. On Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. a weak, EF-0 (the Enhance Fujita scale goes up to EF-5) tornado touched down in Millville, in a field of solar panels next to the Millville Sewer Department Facility. It then went into a wooded field, snapping one tree and damaging others. No injuries or death were had.
Earlier in the year, a water spout, which do not count as tornadoes, spawned up on May 28 which was captured by the Bonanza II fishing charter near Fortescue. A tornado warning was on the storm in Cumberland County, but the only confirmed report of rotation was offshore.
According to the Iowa State Mesonet, 274 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, which covers South Jersey. That is the most since records go back to 1986. The second most tornado warnings were issued as well.
2019 likely one of the five warmest years on record
As of Dec. 22, Atlantic City International Airport has had a year to date temperature of 56.8 degrees , the third-highest and 0.4 degrees shy of the 2011 record. However, given that there is still time to go before the end of the year, the ranking will likely slip. A reasonable low end would be fifth.
This is no surprise, given the changing climate. Seven of the warmest 10 years on record have been in the 2010s and eight of them have come since 2000. According to Climate Central, about 75% of all temperature records set this decade has been for hot, not cold temperatures, which is higher than any decade since records were kept in the 1940s.
While record heat generates headlines, the steady warmth in 2019 made its way into the history books as well. 132 consecutive days were above 70 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport That beats out the old record of 119 set back in 2008.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.