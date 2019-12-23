AC Christmas Parade

The annual Atlantic City Christmas Parade, on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

There will be no lumps of coal if you will be traveling around the region or wrapping up shopping as a ridge of high pressure aloft will bring mild and dry weather for the next several days.

We will start out Tuesday pretty similarly to how Monday started, around freezing on the mainland with near 40-degree readings at the shore. A light jacket will be all you need again.

We’ll likely start out with cloud cover, courtesy of that system in the Deep South that will move out to sea during the day. However, by the late morning, I imagine the blue sky will come out. Highs will sit just around 50 degrees, about five degrees above average for this time of the year.

As night sets upon the region, we’ll be mainly clear and fairly comfortable. Temperatures will slide through the 40s and 30s during the evening. Way up at the North Pole, temperatures will be in the negative single digits, which will be a little balmy for Santa but frigid for us in South Jersey.

He won’t bring any of that mild air in though. Lows will be in the upper 20s as we start Wednesday morning on the mainland, with upper 30s at the shore. Going into the day itself, a Christmas sweater or light jacket will be perfect.

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this will be the warmest Christmas Day that was rain-free since 1988.

The years of 2015, 2014, 2008, 2005, 2002, 1997 and 1994 were all warmer than the forecasted high temperature of 52 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, but all featured some rain during the day.

ACY Christmas Time Series

From left to right - date, high temperature, low temperature, precipitation, snowfall and snow depth for Christmas Day at Atlantic City International Airport. 

So, that’ll bump down our already slim historical probability of a snowy Christmas, which sits at 8% at A.C. Airport and 2% in Cape May. The last time flakes were in the air Christmas Day was 2010.

Download PDF Christmas climatology 2019

Moving into the second half of the day, the beginning of Kwanzaa will feature more of the same. We’ll be high (pressured) and dry, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

Clouds will build in Thursday night and we should be mostly cloudy into Friday as a warm front lifts and a disturbance moves through. It still looks weak enough to not bring any rain to the area. In fact, it’ll be in the low to mid-50s Friday for highs.

Outdoor activities look good Saturday. Our next shot of rain will come between Sunday and Monday, ending our dry streak at either 10 or 11 days. Neither day will be an all-day soaker, but pockets of roadway flooding will be possible.

Lastly, have a Merry Christmas and Happy Kwanzaa to those who celebrate! I’ll be away for a couple of days, but you can still find me on social media as we expand to our half-page graphic.

