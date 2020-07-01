ATLANTIC CITY — The Christopher Columbus monument, in the resort since 1958, was taken down from its location on Arctic Avenue at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway Wednesday morning.
The statue, which is on city property but funded by the Casino Redevelopment Investment Authority for upkeep and relocations, will be moved to avert potential vandalism.
This is a developing story check back for updates
