LINWOOD — Christopher Denn, the Mainland Regional High School teacher who is accused of exposing and fondling his genitals to a coworker while working as a lifeguard on Ocean City's beach last summer, officially resigned from his position at the school on January 2, said Kim Robinson, the school's business administrator.
The school would not be issuing a comment, Robinson said, citing a school policy to avoid statements on personnel matters.
Denn, 48, allegedly committed the lewd act on the beach on July 29. His accuser, a fellow lifeguard who was not identified, reported to coworkers that Denn exposed himself to her at 2 p.m. on the Surf Road beach in a lifeguard stand with 300 to 500 beachgoers present. He was arrested Aug. 9.
Denn's next appearance in court is set for Jan. 30 for a post-indictment arraignment before Judge Joseph A. Levin.
Denn is a former swimming coach at other schools in the area. Denn won The Press’ girls swimming Coach of the Year in 2015 as the coach for Oakcrest High School and in 2008 as the coach for Egg Harbor Township High School.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
