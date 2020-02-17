UPPER TOWNSHIP — The dull bang-bang-bang of gunshots was unmistakable through the cinder block walls.
As Fred Hauber gave a presentation Sunday on active shooter response for churchgoers at Full Metal Jacket Gun Range, however, firearms were noticeably absent, aside from the 9 mm on his hip.
Hauber ran through how to react if shots ring out in a place of worship, how to find cover or escape, how to attend to victims or notice trauma in survivors. He also advised situational awareness.
The NRA-certified instructor and former Miami police officer showed security footage from the church shooting in White Settlement, Texas, from Dec. 29 that left three dead, including the gunman, who was shot by churchgoers.
The attacker had been acting erratic from the time he arrived, wearing a wig and a long coat, Hauber said, and never should have been let in.
"Now I know as congregations we have to be welcoming and all of that," said Hauber, 74, of Hamilton Township. "But let's face it, folks: Jesus believes in common sense just as much as anybody. Probably more so."
The free information session, something that might have been unthinkable ten years ago, did not seem particularly unique in 2020. It was held in an archery room at the indoor range in the Ocean View section of the township and was attended by churchgoers shaken by the number of mass shootings on the news and by security team members looking to better protect their flocks.
A combination of religious bigotry and mental illness puts places of worship at risk, Hauber said. FBI statistics show a 35% increase in hate crimes at churches, synagogues, temples and mosques from 2014 to 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.
And of the 88 people killed in mass shootings at places of worship since 1966 — defined as incidents in which four or more people were killed — more than half the deaths came in the last five years, according to The Washington Post's mass shootings database.
In early December, two shooters with an interest in the radical Black Israelites group killed a Jersey City detective before targeting a kosher market and killing three more people.
They were fueled by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement sentiments, said state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
"Maybe this guy doesn't like Methodists. And that guy doesn't like the Jewish religion. And Islam is bad according to some other guy," Hauber said. "So this leads to radical beliefs, and sometimes action is taken when they become mentally disturbed."
Kenneth Kisby, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, is the chairman of the board of trustees and the head of security at the nondenominational Linwood Community Church. He has been to similar events held by the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management.
"With the threats that are continually increasing in the country, we gotta have something. We gotta have a plan," Kisby said.
Suzanne Redding, 55, a Somers Point dispatcher, and Bill Orr, 63, a retired police officer in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, go to the nondenominational Coastal Christian in Ocean City. They attended the training to bring the information back to their security team.
"We have a big congregation, and it's always good to get as much information as we can," Redding said. "We're much more aware (as law enforcement) of what can possibly happen, but it's good to educate yourself on a civilian level."
Hauber offered practical advice: have a first aid kit on hand; have a rallying point; know the closest hospital and police station; alert others of the threat; stop the shooter if you have the means to. He espoused the ALICE method: alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.
Hauber punctuated his presentation with grumbling over the state's restrictive gun laws. New Jersey is a "may issue" state. Those looking to carry a weapon need to show they have a valid reason, and only around 700 civilians have been issued that permit, he said, but tasers are a good option. He later demonstrated their utility by firing his at a target.
"People are choosing their right to some form of self-defense," he said. "Because our New Jersey lawmakers don't give a dog-gone about our lives."
Keith Woodrow, who owns the range and gun store with his brother Kurtis, said the shooting in White Settlement was an eye-opener for him. Churchgoers can't wait for law enforcement to protect themselves, he said.
"I don't go to church as much as I used to," Woodrow said. "But it's a concern because other family members go to church on a regular basis. And it's ... a service in our own community that, if we have the means to do it, we want to put it out there."
Woodrow hopes attendees take the information to their churches and get a plan in place to reassure their congregations that their house of worship is a safe place.
"That's all anybody wants, is to feel safe," he said.
