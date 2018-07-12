ATLANTIC CITY — Information from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of a man and recovery of three handguns, police said.
Officer Albert Herbert was stopped by a concerned citizen and told about a man at Jeffries Towers who had handguns in his residence, police said.
Detectives from the Special Investigations Section investigated, and on July 11, police went to the apartment and spoke to Guy Richardson, police said.
Officers noticed a handgun inside a holster hanging on a chair in the kitchen and Richardson was arrested because his criminal history makes it illegal for him to possess a handgun, police said.
While searching the apartment, police found two more handguns, including one in a kitchen drawer, police said.
A 13-year-old boy also lived in the apartment and was turned over to a family member, police said.
Richardson, 60, was charged with certain person not to possess a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
