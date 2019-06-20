ATLANTIC CITY — A battle is brewing over political control of the World's Playground and residents may soon have the option to decide whether the status quo is working in their favor or if change is needed.
On Thursday, members of City Council were joined by community leaders at a press conference in City Hall to push back against a recently launched petition effort to alter the municipal form of government. The petition drive to change the city's government to a council-manager form is being spearheaded by Unite Here Local 54 President Bob McDevitt and aided by former state Sen. Ray Lesniak and Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey.
Council President Marty Small Sr. said the petition effort was an attempt to "undermine local government" in Atlantic City and "usurp" the authority of duly elected officials.
"This is but the latest attempt, and perhaps the most egregious effort to date, to wrestle control away from the city and its residents," Small said.
McDevitt, an Atlantic City resident, said he has wanted to alter the form of city government to one that works better for all residents for "over a decade."
"We’ve had the same (form of) government since (the late 1970s)," he said Wednesday afternoon. "In all those years, we have not moved forward."
Atlantic City is still under state oversight following the 2016 Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act and the legislation provides the state Department of Community Affairs with final authority over fiscal matters, contracts and ordinances. The takeover legislation also allows DCA to treat successful referendum efforts in Atlantic City as advisory and the state agency has the authority to reject a ballot decision regardless of the electorate's choice.
At Thursday's press conference, Small provided the public and the media a copy of an email sent by Lesniak to McDevitt, Bailey, Resorts CEO and President Mark Giannantonio and others, dated May 13, which outlines the timeline for a potential referendum should the petition gain enough signatures and be certified.
The petitioners, based on the email, are looking at a referendum election on Aug. 13 with a council election the following month.
A letter from City Council to the Office of the Attorney General and the recently created Office of Public Corruption requests that the state's top law enforcement official investigate the petition effort and its legality because of the involvement of casino executives in the city's political process.
Councilman George Tibbitt said he believed that the petitioners, who have adopted the moniker Atlantic City Residents for Good Government, had an ulterior motive. Tibbitt, and others who spoke Thursday, said the group really wants control of the city's assets, including the Atlantic City Municipal Utility Authority, which operates the water supply. He also suggested that the petitioners want to transfer the police department to a county model and the fire department to an island-wide company.
Councilmen Kaleem Shabazz and Aaron "Sporty" Randolph joined Small and Tibbitt, as did the union presidents for the police and fire departments. Civic association, religious, and other community leaders also stood with the council members on Thursday.
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., whose elected position would be eliminated under the proposed petition form of government, was not present Thursday.
Charles Goodman, a local activist political action chairman for the Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP, accused South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross of being behind the petition effort. A spokesman for Norcross denied that powerful insurance executive had any involvement.
Lesniak, a North Jersey Democrat who left the Senate after an unsuccessful bid to be his party’s nominee for governor in 2017, said Atlantic City’s government is "dysfunctional" and needs to change.
"I don’t think anyone would doubt that Atlantic City government has been broken for a long time," he said Wednesday. "The residents deserve better."
The council-manager form of government is rarely used in New Jersey, but it is "very prevalent" throughout the United States, according to Patricia Vinchesi, northeast regional director of the International City/County Management Association. Only six municipalities — Clifton (Passaic County), Garfield (Bergen County), Hackensack (Bergen County), Lodi (Bergen County), Medford Lakes (Burlington County) and Teterboro (Bergen County) — in the state currently utilize the council-manager arrangement.
In a council-manager form of government, elections are non-partisan and are typically held in May rather than November. Council members are elected to four-year terms that can be staggered or grouped depending on the municipality's preference.
Vinchesi said the council-manager form of government's primary advantage over others, such as the mayor-council form presently used in Atlantic City, is that municipality's chief executive (the manager) is an experienced and educated professional. The manager is accountable to the elected council members and is politically neutral.
"A new form of government will benefit all of Atlantic City by replacing politics with professionalism," said Farook Hossain, a member of the Atlantic City Board of Education and the newly formed petition group. "We need a professionally run, non-partisan government that’s accountable to Atlantic City residents."
Atlantic City Residents for Good Government has formed a political action committee under the same name with McDevitt as chairperson.
The petition needs 1,097 signatures before it can be submitted to the City Clerk for certification.
