Question: What can you tell me about an antique metal pocket gunpowder flask purchased by my great-grandfather from a friend who was selling his family’s Civil War memorabilia in the 1960s. Copper and brass, it is 8¼ inches long, 4 inches wide, 1¼ inches thick and inscribed on both sides with an embossed peace symbol composed of a pair of clasped hands surrounded by 20 stars, an eagle, a U.S. banner and weapons. A trigger opens and closes the powder flask. I do not believe this item was used to fight the war. — M.M., Ocean View
Answer: The object you described appears to be one of the tear-shaped “Peace” martial gunpowder flasks with a military motif design on both sides. It was produced before as well as throughout the Civil War and beyond.
One version, known as the “Batty Peace Symbol,” is a martial gunpowder flask made for percussion pistols or long arm guns. Originally created before the Civil War as an attempt to negate the use of war, it was made from 1847 to 1958.
Some recent prices paid for Batty Peace gunpowder flasks ranged from $171 to $877, the latest at $475.
Question: Several years ago, I bought a number of ceramic collectibles at a garage sale, including some Raggedy Ann items marked “Enesco.” One was titled “Our Friendship is filled with Magic.” It shows Raggedy Andy, dressed like a magician, pulling a rabbit from his top hat while Raggedy Ann, with a Jack-O-Lantern, sits on the ground in front of him watching the performance. Sadly, the piece was heavily damaged during a recent move, and I would appreciate information about it, its history and the possibility that it can be replaced. — V.B., Marlton
Answer: The Raggedy Ann and Andy characters associated with your item’s unfortunate accident were created in 1906 by cartoonist and illustrator Johnny Gruelle (1880-1938).
Believed to have been named for a floppy rag doll Gruelle found in his late mother’s attic, he used it as a character in his comic strip, patented her design in 1915 and began making some Raggedy Ann dolls he then sold.
Gruelle is noted by some biographers to have based the Raggedy Ann stories on tales he told to his daughter who died in 1915 at an early age.
Gruelle’s first book of Raggedy Ann stories, released in 1918, eventually led to Ann’s worldwide popularity and the production of books, dolls and other items associated with her that were sold extensively.
The ceramic figure you describe was made by the Knickerbocker Doll and Toy Company, founded during the mid-1920s by Leo L. Weiss. The firm was best known for its character dolls, including Raggedy Ann and Andy, Disney favorites and Hollie Hobbie. Originally located in New York, Knickerbocker later moved to New Jersey.
A number of boxed “Our friendship is filled with Magic” figurines in perfect condition recently brought $40 to $50 each.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.