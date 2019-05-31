June 1 marks the start of hurricane season and the start of climatological summer, the warmest three months of the year. As we enter this time, temperatures stay right where they should be for the beginning of June.
We will continue to sit in between two systems on Saturday morning, keeping us rain free. The first one is in the Carolinas, which will strengthen as a low pressure system. The second will be a cold front and low pressure system well into interior New England.
That yields us another wonderful weekend for the shore, something many towns and businesses are welcoming. Two weekends in a row of mostly dry conditions are just what our coastal communities would have ordered at this point in the season.
Temperatures will start off between 60-65 degrees everywhere under a mix of sun and clouds. As we go forward throughout the day, a southeasterly wind will keep temperatures seasonable, rather than the above average we've been seeing lately. We'll be talking about very comfortable 70s for highs, coolest by the sea.
Saturday evening will be a winner all around. Temperatures will mild enough for nothing more than a light layer out and about. Grilling or dining outside will be a go. Under a partly cloudy sky, low temperatures will bottom out between 60-65 degrees.
Sunday will be the only rock in our road, rain-wise. Still, it will not be a washout. The morning will likely be dry and whether your a local, day-tripper or weekend warrior, beach time will be there in the morning. All outdoor work should be good as well. Then, a cold front will bring a line of showers and storms. I'd expect between 1-3 hours of this at some time during the afternoon and evening. The timing I'll shore up Sunday for you. Otherwise, temperatures will be around 80 on the mainland and mid-70s at the shore, with a twinge of humidity.
Severe weather will be possible with this. The main threat would be damaging winds.
Also, after speaking with New Jersey State Climatologist Friday for our podcast (you can find it at www.pressofac.com/podcasts), his office says South Jersey will wind up in the top 25 percent for warmest Mays in recorded history, which go back to 1895.
In terms of rainfall, he says Atlantic County was actually the driest part of the state. Still, we were above average, with A.C. Airport picking up 3.80 inches of rain, more than the roughly 3.25 inch average. North Jersey was drenched, though. Some parts of Sussex and Warren counties saw 10 to 12 inches of rain in the past month.
Finally, June 1 officially start the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Look below for the list of Hurricane names. Here's to a quiet season.
