The nonnative jellyfish with a powerful sting has been confirmed in the north-central region of Barnegat Bay, making the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to expand a recreational-use advisory to the entire bay, according to the authority.
The DEP had already issued advisories for clinging jellyfish in northern Barnegat Bay, the Metedeconk River in Ocean County and the Shrewsbury and Manasquan rivers in Monmouth County.
About 40 clinging jellyfish were confirmed in north-central Barnegat Bay on Monday.
The clinging jellyfish is not known to inhabit ocean beaches or sandy areas but tends to attach itself to submerged sea grass and algae in back bays. The DEP asks the public to use common sense in areas where the jellyfish are suspected.
