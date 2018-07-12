A Portuguese man-of-war was spotted on a Cape May County beach this week, adding to several …

Other species to avoid in the ocean

Stingrays: You have to watch out for the tails in the surf or along the beach - you want to avoid those tails because they can leave large scars. All shore towns should be aware of these fish.

Sharks: There are always sharks out in the ocean, but they aren’t always around. They can be fairly large in size and can be dangerous for fishermen out at sea.

Stargazers: These large fish can have tentacles on the top of their heads and if you were to touch these you will feel it. The two tentacles can shock you.

Blue fish: These fish can bite and give a nip to the hand. Though they aren’t 6-foot fish like sharks, these blue fish can weigh up to 15 pounds.