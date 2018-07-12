Whether it’s the bay or the ocean, there are multiple species invading South Jersey waters and they can be a painful problem to the general public.
In Barnegat Bay, a particular, nonnative clinging jellyfish that can submerge itself in sea grass and algae prompted the state Department of Environmental Protection to expand a recreational-use advisory to the entire bay.
Along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, a hydrozoan called the Portuguese man-of-war has been seen on New Jersey beaches as currents push it up from the Gulf of Mexico and water temperatures continue to rise.
The DEP had already issued advisories for clinging jellyfish in northern Barnegat Bay, the Metedeconk River in Ocean County and the Shrewsbury and Manasquan rivers in Monmouth County. About 40 clinging jellyfish were confirmed Monday in north-central Barnegat Bay in Ocean County.
Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the DEP, said it’s difficult to tell where the clinging jellyfish can travel in South Jersey.
“Their primary transportation from one location to another is by boat. The polyps attach themselves to boats that move from one body of water to another, so it’s really important for boat owners to wash off their boats,” Hajna said.
The man-of-war is not a jellyfish; it’s part of the Physaliidae family, according to Matthew Landau, professor of marine science at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
Landau said the man-of-war typically is active in warm water and can be seen around shore towns by mid-summer.
On July 5, Christina Perna Burns of Bridgewater spotted a man-of-war on the beach at Wildwood Crest in Cape May County. Since the man-of-war is a surface animal, strong water and wind currents blowing from the southeast or the south presumably directed it toward the Crest, experts say.
The Gulf Stream, the warm current of water that travels from the Gulf of Mexico to Europe, travels just a few hundred miles off the Jersey Shore. When the wind direction is blowing onshore, it pushes warmer water into the region, officials said.
Man-of-war have longer tentacles and a crescent that works as a mast for it to travel.
“After rough weather, (man-of-war) tentacles can break off and they may float around and be independent to the body and still sting you. If they’re floating around for one to two days, they still sting,” Landau said. The tentacle sting is less like a bee sting and more like a little harpoon mechanism, Landau said, causing it to be more painful than a common jellyfish sting.
Landau advises anyone who is stung by a man-of-war to make sure all the tentacles are taken off and to use alcohol or salt water to counteract the pain.
Kevin Kelly, a medic for the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol, said medics are prepared to apply hot water and a hot compress to the skin for those stung on the beach.
“The tentacles are like barbs and shoot out and stay in the skin. We recommend calling over a lifeguard and we’ll bring them up to first aid head-quarters,” Kelly said.
While the clinging jellyfish is not known to inhabit ocean beaches or typical swimming spots, the DEP asks the public to use common sense in areas where the jellyfish are suspected.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.
