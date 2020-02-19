A winter storm will bring some snow to places like Norfolk, Virginia, the Outer Banks and Asheville, North Carolina. But South Jersey, which has escaped the wrath of winter so far, will likely be just far enough away for a dry Thursday, before a dry weekend ahead.
Temperatures on Thursday morning will range from the mid-20s out in Mays Landing to around 30 degrees in Margate. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky.
Our region will be sandwiched between two systems. High pressure will be in the Great Lakes states. There will be plenty of dry air at the surface with it as its grasp extends into the mid-Atlantic. However, low pressure in the Deep South and Carolinas will have its fingerprints on our weather as well. Similar to Wednesday, high clouds will filter out the sun, with plenty of upper-level moisture. Highs will be in the upper 30s — enough for the jacket and a scarf during the day.
This will come to a head Thursday night. The center of the low pressure goes off the South Carolina coast, cutting a little northward as it escapes out to sea, bringing precipitation from the Carolinas into the Delmarva Peninsula.
That will be the crux of this forecast. Will precipitation, likely snow, rise into South Jersey between 4 p.m. and midnight?
Everywhere north of a line from Ocean City to Upper Township to Fortescue will be dry Thursday evening. High pressure will be too strong and prevent any taste of wintry weather.
To the south, I’ll leave it open, but I’m not enthused. If it did, it would only be for four hours, at most. With temperatures around 32, snow likely wouldn’t stick on roads. In short, the snow-starved region would have plenty to talk about while it falls, but nothing to clean up afterward. A few tenths of an inch will not be ruled out here but, again, it likely will not snow.
What will definitely happen is that we will clear out after midnight and turn drier and colder. Upper teens will be the case for lows Friday morning on much of the mainland. The shore and all of Cape May County will likely be in the mid-20s.
The sun will try to cut the chill Friday. In fact, being exactly two months after the winter solstice, the sun does have a little muscle to it. Highs will be in the mid-30s, well below average. However, in your car or home, the sun will do a good job heating up the inside. Carry the ChapStick, as it will be bone dry out there.
We’ll kick off the weekend in the 20s Friday evening, so carry an extra layer heading out. Come Saturday morning, we’ll again be in the teens for much of the mainland, with mid-20s at the shore.
We’ll moderate our temperatures into the weekend, as the heart of the cold air moves offshore. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry, ranging from mostly to partly sunny. Highs will be 50-55 degrees, with 40s at the shore Saturday.
