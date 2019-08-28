After four mostly gray days, we will slide into the end of “summer” with sunshine and shore-worthy temperatures.
We will start the day with a partly sunny sky. The pattern-ending cold front will have passed during the night. We will have a little bit of midlevel energy, but that will bring a few clouds to start the day.
After that passes, we’ll have a nearly sunny afternoon sky. Winds will finally make a swap from northeast to northwest. That will mean two things: First, it will clear out the high dew points, putting us in the dry category; and second, it will keep the temperatures at the shore about the same as on the mainland, low 80s with sunshine. How about that?
Thursday night, with the lighter winds and clear sky, will promote quick cooling during the evening. Leave the windows open and enjoy the fresh air. We’ll be in the 70s until midnight and then fall through the 60s. Those west of the Garden State Parkway will likely see 50s.
We will deal with another round of minor stage coastal flooding during the evening high tide. In fact, this will continue into the Friday evening high tide, too. Even without the onshore flow, the approaching new moon Friday will elevate tides. Not only that, but it will be the “king tide,” the highest predicted tide of the year. That causes a pop up into minor flood stage itself.
If you’ve seen flooding the past couple of p.m. high tides, expect it again these two evenings. The usual areas will flood along the first block or two of bay-side roads. No structural damage is expected.
Friday will then see those southwest winds pump back in. It will be a one-day special, though. It will be enough to put afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 80s, but won’t be around long enough to make it feel more than a touch humid outside. High pressure will continue to fill in, keeping sunshine in play.
AVALON — Want a quick way to find out whether your little slice of the New Jersey coast is l…
After a pleasant Friday night, when you might comfortably leave the windows open, the position of the high pressure will keep the weather about the same for Saturday and Sunday.
Surface high pressure just to the north will put us in a northeast to easterly flow. For business owners and beach-, barbecue- and sunshine-lovers, don’t fret, this won’t be a repeat of what we just had. Instead, the sunny days will continue into September. The temperature will hover right around 80 degrees for highs, with nonsticky air.
High pressure will then pull eastward for Labor Day and Tuesday. This will allow a slow-moving boundary to enter. As of now, expect some sun and some storms, but no washout.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.