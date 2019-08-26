It’ll be another cloudy, cooler and damp day in the region, before a summery stretch of weather leads us into the Labor Day Weekend.
First off, a big thank you to Alexa for filling in for me while I was away in Italy (as some of you may have seen on social media). She guided you through a heat wave and everything else a South Jersey summer has to offer. A native of South Jersey, she loves forecasting for the area.
OK, so now we’re at the forecast. Monday was a cool day. Our very own Michelle Brunetti Post said that it “sadly” felt like October outside. That’s pretty close to the truth. The average high at the beginning of the 10th month is in the low 70s. We were struggling to 75 on Monday. Not only that, but the cloudy sky for most of the day made it feel a bit raw out.
Alas, though, summer will be back. However, it’ll be a slow road. Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. This is courtesy of strong high pressure that’s been with us since Friday. It will only now exit the New England coast. Northeasterly to easterly flow will come from it. We also have a tropical disturbance (likely a tropical depression come Tuesday morning) that will enhance the winds.
Cloud cover should be mostly cloudy. Again, expect a high risk of rip currents at the beaches, with wave heights over 5 feet.
Not only that, but we went through another round of spotty minor flood stage Monday evening and we will do so again Tuesday evening.
Actually, this will extend for the high tides through Saturday (within the overnight high tides). Even though winds will flip offshore on Wednesday, the upcoming new moon will keep astronomical tides elevated.
Minor flood stage, which doesn’t bring damage or homes or structures but will bring water onto roadways, will be expected. Up to a foot of salt water will be possible, which corrodes cars.
Tuesday night will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will slowly slide through the 70s during the evening. Overnight lows will be seasonable, ranging from the mid-60s on the mainland to 70 at Cape May and the shore.
Winds will turn to the south or southwest Wednesday. Between the approaching cold front and whatever our tropical system off the Carolina Coast turns into by then, rain showers will begin between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., lasting until about midnight.
I’d focus outdoor plans to the morning, but you could get away with a few dry hours during the afternoon, especially in Cumberland County. Generally between 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain will be expected, highest along the shore.
Thankfully, no severe weather will be present with this one.
After the cold front passes, a high pressure system will fill in from the Great Plains. This will bring a pleasant end of the week, with 80-85 degree highs and sunshine.
