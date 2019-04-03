Seven aviators from Air Station Atlantic City received the Coast Guard's Air Medal for meritorious achievement including airlifting patients from fishing vessels and aiding during states of emergency on Tuesday.
Lieutenant Kevin Smit, petty officers Grant Mcgahee and Joshua Register were recognized for their combined teamwork during the rescue of a heart attack victim from a fishing boat 60 miles offshore on May 22, 2017.
Lieutenant Andrew Cinque, petty officers Brandon Abdallah, Jordan Gilbert and Christopher Wilson were awarded for their emergency response in Texas during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. According to the Coast Guard, the four airmen made several rescues and aided numerous people.
Atlantic City Coast Guard's moving tribute to five who died in 1932 tragedy
ATLANTIC CITY - Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during a ceremony Wednesday at the Absecon Lighthouse.
On March 6, 1932, the fishing boat Anna was reported missing by radio in a nor’easter. A patrol boat carrying three Coast Guard members sent out to rescue the fishing boat's crew capsized in the storm. A second boat carrying an additional three crewmen was never seen again.
Of the five Coast Guardsmen who died, only the bodies of 19-year old Surfman William Garton and 24-year old Surfman Hal Livingston were recovered. Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Marvin Rhodes, Surfman Charles Graham and Surfman John Barnett were never found.
Coast Guardsmen and women gathered Wednesday to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance.
The Air Medal was created in 1942 to recognize service members participating in flight exercises in all military branches for acts of heroism and achievement.
"I am truly honored to recognize the skill and bravery of these exceptional Coast Guardsmen for their heroic actions," said Rear Admiral Keith Smith, commander of the Coast Guard’s 5th District.
"Their commitment to placing themselves in harm’s way in order to protect the public is truly inspiring and embodies the Coast Guard’s core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty," he said in a statement.
