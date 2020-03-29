CAPE MAY — The near-weekly tradition of family and friends flooding into town to see graduations at the Coast Guard Training Center is on hold.

The traditional five-day leave that follows for new graduates to spend time with their loved ones has been done away with also.

With a global pandemic spreading across New Jersey and the country — tanking the economy and altering life as we know it — the graduations are being held in front of empty bleachers, and the new shipmates, now deemed “mission critical,” are promptly sent off to their assignments.

The fact that family members fly in from all across the globe poses a serious risk for spread of the virus, Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo said.

Risk high, needs great for Cape Atlantic uninsured and underinsured, says Jacqueline Meiluta The coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, has shed a bright light on the shortcomings of the Uni…

“You earn like five days of leave while you’re in boot camp. Basically, we’re not allowing that at this point,” Tamargo said. “We need people to operate our cutters, our stations, all that kind of stuff.”

Photos of a graduation in February, posted to the Training Center’s Facebook page, show elated family members packed into blue-and-white bleachers, cheering for the conclusion of their loved one’s training and initiation into the Coast Guard. A video of the graduation March 18 shows the bleachers packed up tight against the wall. The only applause comes from the officers seated on stage, as the recruits stand still waiting for their name to be called.

The sudden lack of visitors for these regular ceremonies has a trickle-down effect on the city’s businesses.

The restaurants and hotels that welcome the regular influx of business from the out-of-towners, especially in the slow offseason, are now missing out, said Mayor Christopher Lear. That’s not just owing to the restrictions on graduation. Most businesses are already closed or on restricted schedules, including restaurants like the Ugly Mug, which is takeout-only for the time being.

“Throughout the winter when things are slow and you’ve got hundreds of recruits graduating, and typically all the families that would show up here for a long weekend to see their loved ones — it can definitely make an impact,” Lear said.

Business at the Ugly Mug, on Washington Street, has been “terrible, absolutely terrible,” said Heidi DiLarso, one of the restaurant’s managers.

Families come in for graduations, but business really starts to pick up, in general, around Easter, she said.

“I mean our business is way, way, way, way down,” DiLarso said. “I think our owner would like to stay open just to do takeout, just to be available. We have food and things we have to move, and they would otherwise just go bad.”

LIVE UPDATES: Cape May County confirms 3 additional COVID-19 cases The Cape May County Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19: a 60-year-old…

The cancellation of leave for new graduates was made with the risk of community spread in mind, Tamargo said.

“We’re trying to limit as much as we can, or mitigate, potential exposure, run-ins,” Tamargo said. “We have people from all around the country that come to boot camp here. And so to send them back home ... you start to lose operational control of your personnel.”

A letter addressed to the “Women and Men of the United States Coast Guard,” signed by Admiral Karl Schultz on March 13, did not offer specifics as to what role the Coast Guard will play in fight against COVID-19 but said a Coronavirus Coordination Team has been established to think ahead to address potential developments.

“While this virus may be new, the Coast Guard’s skilled and practiced response to all threats is not. THIS IS WHAT WE DO,” Schultz wrote. “We surge our resources, we focus our efforts, we take care of each other, we adjust as conditions require, and above all we remain calm.”