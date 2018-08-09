A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a man from a fishing boat about 70 miles southeast of Cape May, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic.
The crew of a fishing boat, named Relentless, called the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center at 1 p.m. and reported that an unidentified crew member was experiencing chest pains and needed medical attention, according to the Coast Guard.
An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew flew out to medevac him for faster access to medical support, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard transported the crew member to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.
He is in stable condition.
