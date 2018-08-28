A Coast Guard helicopter crew medevaced a man from a cruise ship about 230 miles east of Cape May on Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic.
The 5th District command center was notified Monday morning of the cruise ship Celebrity Summit that had reported a 61-year-old male crewmember was suffering from symptoms of a heart attack, the release said.
The command center directed the ship to change course towards shore to conduct a medevac, according to the coast guard.
Air Station Atlantic City launched an HH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to medevac the man and the Air Station Elizabeth City launched an HC-130 Hercules crew to provide support to the helicopter due to the distance offshore, the release said.
The helicopter landed on the cruise ship helicopter pad and recovered both the crewmember and a nurse and they were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for additional care, according to the coast guard.
