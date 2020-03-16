ATLANTIC CITY — A 53-year-old woman was airlifted by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 120 miles off the coast Sunday evening after suffering abdominal issues.
At 2:30 p.m., the captian of the Norwegian Gem contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, notifying them that a passenger needed a higher level of care, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
An aircrew aboard a HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, launched to sustain communications and an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City launched to medevac the woman, according to the release.
There, the aircrew hoisted up the woman, who was accompanied by a nurse, and transported them to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, according to the release.
“The coordination between the Norwegian Gem, Air Station Elizabeth City, Air Station Atlantic City and our command center was excellent,” said Lt. Commander Jeffrey Prebeck, search and rescue mission coordinator during the case. “Coast Guard crews constantly train in joint environments to be able to successfully execute rescues similar to this."
