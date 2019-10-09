EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When hurricanes battered southern coastal communities in the last two years, flooding streets and threatening residents, Coast Guard members deployed from South Jersey to assist in locating and rescuing the most vulnerable.
Pilots, rescue swimmers, avionics electrical technicians and aviation mechanics were recognized Wednesday for their bravery in the face of high winds, rising floodwaters, grueling hours, and technical failures during their work extracting survivors in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Florence, and during local search and rescue missions.
Fourteen Air Medals were awarded for "single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in flight," and one Distinguished Flying Cross was awarded for "heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight." Altogether, those recognized saved 66 lives and assisted in the rescue of 84 more.
"In my career, I have never seen that many awards (given) at one point in time," said Capt. Sean O'Brien, commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.
The recipients, who were stationed in Atlantic City at the time or have since been transferred here, walked up to a stage backed by a giant American flag as their names were called. They were recognized by visiting family and rows of their peers Wednesday morning, as the narratives of their rescues — and the conditions they had to battle to carry them out — were read.
The recipients were noted for risking electrocution by entering rising waters, being lowered on baskets to hoist sick and injured residents, and landing helicopters in tight areas surrounded by power lines and trees, among other feats. Many dealt with low fuel in tense situations, low visibility and instrument failure as water interfered with their helicopters' avionics. All demonstrated heroism, staying calm under mounting pressure to carry out their mission, their superiors said.
"One of the things I hear consistently ... is the Coast Guard have the finest aviators that the United States has to offer," said Capt. Gregory Stump, 5th Coast Guard District chief of staff. "What you're seeing behind you here, they are the best of the best."
Lt. James Rader sticks out even among those select few. Rader, 31, was stationed in Texas when Hurricane Harvey made landfall. From August 26 to Sept. 1 in 2017, Rader flew 18 "day and night" hours, fighting winds over 50 mph, visibility under a quarter-mile, and torrential rainfall as he rescued residents trapped by the resulting floods.
In one instance, he navigated his helicopter among unlit towers and exhaust stacks during a citywide power outage to transport a two-year-old girl "clinging to life" to Texas Medical Center. He immediately refueled and went back out to rescue and transport a resident suffering from severe head trauma. Strong downdraft winds pushed the helicopter on takeoff, bringing the blades within feet of nearby buildings. He maneuvered it to a hospital helipad between cranes and buildings in low cloud cover.
He transported a "crucial supply of blood" to a hospital, saving some 55 more lives, O'Brien said. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his work.
"Some of it kind of brings back some memories that I try to not think about much anymore. They were difficult times for a lot of people and fortunately we made it through," Rader said. "It's nice to be recognized, though, for what happened a couple years ago."
Receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross is a "very, very rare" achievement, O'Brien said.
"Lt. Rader's actions, aeronautical skill, and heroism were instrumental in saving the 57 people," O'Brien said. "His courage, judgment and devotion to duty in the face of hazardous flying conditions are most heartily commended and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Coast Guard."
