Coast Guard rescues cruise ship passenger off Atlantic City coast

A Coast Guard crew from Air Station Atlantic City helped rescue a 66-year-old woman who suffered a stroke aboard a cruise ship, officials said.
At about 1 a.m., Monday, watchstanders at the Delaware Bay Coast Guard Sector command center were contacted by a crew members on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship about 80 miles east of Atlantic City, requesting medical assistance for the passenger.
The aircrew aboard a MH-56 Dolphin rescue helicopter hoisted the woman and a nurse from the ship and transported them to an awaiting ambulance at Air Station Atlantic City.
“Quick and efficient coordination between the Coast Guard and the cruise ship were key in the successful execution of this medical evacuation,” Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Capestany said. “As a result, the woman received the medical attention that she needed.”
