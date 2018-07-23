Coast Guard rescues cruise ship passenger off Atlantic City coast
Buy Now

The aircrew aboard a MH-56 Dolphin rescue helicopter hoisted a 66-year-old woman who reportedly suffered a stroke aboard a Carnival cruise ship 80 miles east of Atlantic City.

 U.S. Coast Guard / Provided

A Coast Guard crew from Air Station Atlantic City helped rescue a 66-year-old woman who suffered a stroke aboard a cruise ship, officials said.

At about 1 a.m., Monday, watchstanders at the Delaware Bay Coast Guard Sector command center were contacted by a crew members on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship about 80 miles east of Atlantic City, requesting medical assistance for the passenger.

The aircrew aboard a MH-56 Dolphin rescue helicopter hoisted the woman and a nurse from the ship and transported them to an awaiting ambulance at Air Station Atlantic City.

“Quick and efficient coordination between the Coast Guard and the cruise ship were key in the successful execution of this medical evacuation,” Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Capestany said. “As a result, the woman received the medical attention that she needed.”

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7286 LCarroll@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_LC

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.