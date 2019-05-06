The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man after his kayak capsized and he suffered a head laceration approximately 1.5 miles off Atlantic City Saturday.
A relative of the man, who was monitoring his progress from shore, notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay of the kayaker in distress via VHF radio.
A 29-foot Response Boat Small rescue crew from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City and an MH-65 Dolphin Rescue Helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City launched to assist.
The rescue boat crew from Station Atlantic City arrived on-scene, recovered the kayaker and brought him to Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, where they were met with awaiting emergency medical services.
“This kayaker took the right safety measures by wearing a life jacket by notifying a relative of where they were planning to go,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Box, a watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay in Philadelphia. “These safety precautions drastically increase survivability and decrease search time when a boater is in need.”
