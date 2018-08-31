The Coast Guard said it rescued two people from a sinking boat in the Barnegat Inlet on Thursday.
A distress call, sent out from two people aboard a recreational vessel that was taking on water after striking the Barnegat Inlet jetty, was received by watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
A crew from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light launched in response. Although attempts were made to de-water the vessel, the flooding proved to be too intense, the Coast Guard said. The two people were transferred to a Coast Guard boat and brought to Station Barnegat Light.
The flooded boat was brought back to shore by commercial salvage, the Coast Guard saiid.
Chief Warrant Officier Daniel Daniel Capestany, the command duty officer at Sector Delaware Bay, noted that boaters on Labor Day weekend should be prepared for emergencies such as this.
