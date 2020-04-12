CAPE MAY - The Coast Guard rescued a man from a sailboat Friday evening approximately 200 miles southeast of Cape May, according to information released by the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay’s command center were notified by a crewmember on the tanker vessel Hellas Poseidon at 5:15 p.m., via satellite phone, that they overheard a distress call on VHF-FM radio channel 16, the Coast Guard said.
After seeing black smoke approximately two miles from their location, the crew of the Hellas Poseidon quickly located the disabled 25-foot sailboat Serena, the Coast Guard said.
The crewmember on the Hellas Poseidon reported that there was one person aboard the Serena and that the sailing vessel was taking on water and had damaged communications following an electrical fire in heavy seas,the Coast Guard said.
The crew of the Hellas Poseidon could not assist the man on the Serena due to poor weather conditions, but agreed to stay with him until responders could arrive, the Coast Guard said.
Aircrews aboard a HC-130 Hercules airplane and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina launched to assist the stricken sailboat, the Coast Guard said.
Once on scene, the aircrew decided that the weather conditions made it too dangerous to lower a rescue swimmer and equipment directly onto the sailboat, the Coast Guard said.
The aircrew instructed the man to enter the water with a lifejacket and meet the rescue swimmer. The rescue swimmer quickly recovered him and they were safely hoisted onto the helicopter, the Coast Guard said.
The man later reported that he was en route from North Carolina to New York and was caught in a storm that caused flooding and an electrical fire. There were no reported injuries, the Coast Guard said.
“We would like to applaud the crew of the Hellas Poseidon,” said Chief Warrant Officer Dan Capestany, command duty officer during the case. “They not only quickly reported the distress call, but were able to locate the sailboat and make sure the man was safe until we arrived. The actions of the Hellas Poseidon undoubtedly saved the man’s life."
This sailor was lucky that someone heard his distress call since he was so far out in the open ocean, Capestany said.
It demonstrates the need for proper safety equipment, amongst which are a registered EPIRB and life raft,” Capestany said.
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand readies his gear before a training mission. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is lowered by helicopter into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay, for a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand readies his gear before a training mission. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is lowered a rescue basket to a waiting boat from TowBoat US in Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is hoisted into the helicopter with simulated victim during a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is hoisted into the helicopter with simulated victim during a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, jumps into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay, for a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A simulated victim is dropped into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay by flight mechanic Brandon Abdallam AET2, for a rescue training mission. U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Flight mechanic Brandon Abdallam AET2, readies the helicopter's hoist for a rescue training mission. U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Flight mechanic Brandon Abdallam AET2, readies the helicopter's hoist for a rescue training mission. U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, rescues a simulated victim the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay, for a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, jumps into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay, for a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand lowers a rescue basket to a waiting boat during a recent training exercise in Great Egg Harbor Bay. 'I love it,' Legrand says. 'It's a really worthwhile job because of the mission, and it's also a cool job and fun.'
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, was lowered by helicopter to a waiting boat from TowBoat US in Great Egg Harbor Bay, during a training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A simulated victim is dropped into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay by flight mechanic Brandon Abdallam AET2, for a rescue training mission. U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is lowered by helicopter into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay, for a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand readies his gear before a training mission. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand readies his gear before a training mission. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand readies his gear before a training mission. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is lowered by helicopter into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay, for a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand readies his gear before a training mission. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is lowered a rescue basket to a waiting boat from TowBoat US in Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is hoisted into the helicopter with simulated victim during a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand is lowered by helicopter to a waiting boat from TowBoat US in Great Egg Harbor Bay.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Press archives
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand, who is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station, readies his gear for a June 27 training exercise with swimmer chief Brad Fitzpatrick.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is hoisted into the helicopter with simulated victim during a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, jumps into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay, for a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
A simulated victim is dropped into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay by flight mechanic Brandon Abdallam AET2, for a rescue training mission. U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Flight mechanic Brandon Abdallam AET2, readies the helicopter's hoist for a rescue training mission. U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Flight mechanic Brandon Abdallam AET2, readies the helicopter's hoist for a rescue training mission. U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, rescues a simulated victim the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay, for a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, jumps into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay, for a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand lowers a rescue basket to a waiting boat during a recent training exercise in Great Egg Harbor Bay. ‘I love it,’ Legrand says. ‘It’s a really worthwhile job because of the mission, and it’s also a cool job and fun.’
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, was lowered by helicopter to a waiting boat from TowBoat US in Great Egg Harbor Bay, during a training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
A simulated victim is dropped into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay by flight mechanic Brandon Abdallam AET2, for a rescue training mission. U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is lowered by helicopter into the water of Great Egg Harbor Bay, for a rescue training mission. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand readies his gear before a training mission. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand readies his gear before a training mission. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
