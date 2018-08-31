The Coast Guard said it rescued a grandfather and granddaughter when they ran aground in the bays near Grassy Sound on Thursday evening.
Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders based in Philadelphia were given notice by a commercial salvage company that a 79-year-old man and his 7-year-old granddaughter were in need of rescue after their 12-foot watercraft ran aground, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
The commercial salvage company was unable to assist due to shallow water, the Coast Guard said.
The two were evacuated by a HH-65 Dolphin helicopter deployed by Air Station Atlantic City within 30 minutes, the Coast Guard said.
No injuries were reported.
Lt. Spencer Grinnell, the pilot of the rescue helicopter, noted the grandfather and granddaughter were prepared and he was happy other boaters were looking out for them.
