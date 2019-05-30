CAPE MAY — The Coast Guard suspended their search Wednesday for a missing pilot late Wednesday after a small plane crashed in the ocean off Cape May Point earlier in the day, according to a press release.
Other officials will resume their operations Thursday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
The identity of the pilot, who took in a Mooney M20J from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport at 8 a.m. Wednesday, has not yet been released.
Bystanders on Cove Beach saw a plane flying low over the water before turning out to open water.
The State Police Marine Services Bureau located the plane using sonar. It was submerged in about 18 feet of water. Dive team troopers were conducting a recovery of the aircraft, according to State Police.
New Jersey State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.
