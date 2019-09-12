A front stretching from Providence to Phoenix will slowly move over the region to finish out the week, bringing a range of September weather to us.
By the time you read this Thursday morning, the majority of the showers will have exited offshore. Therefore, we will be left with a mix of clouds and sun and a sticky start. Temperatures will begin between 70 and 75 degrees, 10 to 15 degrees above average. Southwest winds will continue to blow in the morning.
Then, during the afternoon, a cold front will slowly sag through South Jersey. This will bring an almost instant change in how it will feel outside around noon to 2 p.m. Until that front comes, we’ll be dry and temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s on the mainland. It will be hotter in Cape May County. the shore will be in the mid- to upper 70s.
After that time, expect a drop into the 70s everywhere, and it’ll feel damp. Scattered showers will develop from 4 to 7 p.m. So most of our day will be good for your outdoor plans. Even late into the day, rain coverage will be limited, so don’t expect a washout.
Spotty areas of rain will be present into Thursday night. Keep the windows shut, even though morning lows Friday will be 60-65. During the morning, a cool, bone-dry high-pressure system will slide through New England. This should push any rain to our south. However, it will not be strong enough to bring us sun.
In fact, it’ll feel awfully similar to last Friday. Clouds will be plentiful, temperatures will stay in the low 70s for highs and a stiff east-northeast wind will blow. The only difference is that the wind won’t be as strong this Friday, sustaining itself around 15 mph. That will also prompt minor stage coastal flooding during the p.m. high tide.
Then, being it is a September weekend, we have a whole slew of events in South Jersey. To name two, we have the Ocean City Airport Festival and Boardwalk Aerobat Airshow and the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Atlantic City. Coming off a dry post-Labor Day weekend, we will make a trend of good fall weekends? )This comes after a B+ summer shore weekend weather grade. See our graphic on A3.)
I believe it’ll be another B+ for the shore, with a little lower of a mark on the mainland. Saturday likely will be dry, as a flip to a southwest wind will break up the clouds. Highs will reach seasonable levels and a good beach, boardwalk, pool, lawn mowing and barbecue day will be in store. Expect a mild and partly cloudy night.
Sunday will see a cold front hobble through South Jersey early. Far removed from the parent low pressure in northern Quebec, I don’t expect many showers and storms. However, isolated activity will be around on the mainland during the daytime hours. Elsewhere, the south wind, a sea breeze, should stabilize us. Highs will stay seasonable again.
