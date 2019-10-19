Dan Skeldon, Joe Martucci and Palma Accardi

Meteorologist Joe Martucci was a guest on New Jersey Coastal Coalition's 'Tidal Flooding Talk' Facebook Live show, hosted every Sunday at The Irish Pub in Atlantic City. Joe was joined by former Press Meteorologist Dan Skeldon, as well as Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official in Margate.

 New Jersey Coastal Coalition

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalition‘s weekly Tidal Flooding Talk broadcast at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The Facebook Live event will take place at the Irish Pub on St. James Place in Atlantic City. Previous Press Meteorologist and current meteorologist for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dan Skeldon will host the talk alongside Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official in Margate.

As Fall weather settles into South Jersey, Joe will answer any weather questions on your mind and talk with Dan and Palma about the upcoming winter. 

The New Jersey Coastal Coalition is a nonprofit that seeks to “build more resilient communities at the Jersey Shore by developing policies and practices that will anticipate future concerns and to create solutions to be shared by all participants.” The group includes county offices of emergency management and local governments.

The Press will share the Facebook live stream at facebook.com/pressofac. You can also follow Martucci on Facebook at facebook.com/joemartwx for the feed, both during and after the event.

This is Joe’s fourth appearance on the show.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments