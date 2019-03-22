The coastal flood alert from Friday morning has been cancelled by the National Weather Service.
Coastal flood alert cancelled Friday
Tags
- Coastal Flood
- Geography Of The United States
- Flood
- Cyclones Anne And Christina
- Natural Disasters
- Cyclone Xaver
- Tropical Cyclones
- Nor'easters
- Black Horse Pike
- Harvey Cedars
- Street Bridge
- West Atlantic
- Delaware Bay
- National Weather Service
- Cape May County
- Ocean City
- Atlantic City
- Ocean Drive Bridge
- Leaming Avenue-elmira Street Bridge
- Ocean County
- Ventnor
- West Cape May
- White Horse Pike
- Atlantic County
- Wildwood Crest
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
