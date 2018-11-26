11:45 a.m. update: Wildwood Police reports that the George Redding Bridge is closed due to flooding.
10:30 a.m. update: The waters have been piling up in South Jersey. High tides have been reached along the Atlantic Ocean waters. The bay will continue to increase the coastal flooding through the morning. Our very own Lauren Carroll is out in Atlantic City, capturing the conditions.
A look down Caspian Ave towards Massachusetts Ave in Atlantic City’s Inlet section. pic.twitter.com/dZydDVhXSw— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 26, 2018
Another morning of southeast winds, the lingering effect of Friday's full moon and runoff from Saturday's storm will bring a round of coastal flooding on Monday. Water levels will be high enough in flood stage to include a coastal flood advisory from the National Weather Service.
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
Typical coastal flooding along West End & Albany Ave in Atlantic City. #acpress pic.twitter.com/2DCFxiJUPQ— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 26, 2018
The coastal flood advisory, in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., covers all of the South Jersey counties, including the Delaware Bay.
High tides will be between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the Atlantic Coast and back bays. The Delaware Bay will crest later, between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Minor flood stage will be expected during this time. In short, if you saw water on Sunday morning, you will see it again on Monday morning. Homes, businesses and other buildings will be safe. However, in minor flood stage, the first block or two of bayside roadways will have water on the entire road. In the susceptible spots (Atlantic City, Ventnor, North Wildwood, etc), some water may be seen a few blocks inland of that. Road closures will be unlikely for most, with just isolated areas being completely blocked off. Remember, turn around, don't drown.
AVALON — Want a quick way to find out whether your little slice of the New Jersey coast is l…
Wave heights off the coast will be 3 to 5 feet. Water will rush up to the dunes along the ocean. However, no structural damage will be likely.
Here is an anticipated list of impacts, by county.
Ocean County
Bayshore flooding begins in Harvey Cedars. Watch for water near the Route 72 bridge as well.
Water will be possible in Beach Haven West, Eagleswood and Mystic Islands. South Green Street in Tuckerton may have issues as well.
Atlantic Ocean
Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine. Margate may begin to experience flooding, too. Atlantic City and Ventnor can anticipate flooding blocks inland at some points.
Connecting between the shore and mainland, flooding begins on the White Horse Pike between Absecon and Atlantic City, the Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township. The Longport - Somers Point bridge will start to see water, too.
On the mainland, Bay Avenue in Somers Point, as well as Absecon will have water on the roads, too.
Cape May County
In Ocean City, flooding begins between 24th to 55th street. Flooding also begins on Ocean Drive between Ocean City and Strathmere.
Near the bridges, flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th street and 34th bridges into Ocean City. The bridge from Ocean City to Longport will begin to have issues. Further south, access roads to the Ocean Drive bridge (Cape May and Wildwood Crest) and the Learning Avenue - Elmira Street bridge (West Cape May and Cape May) will see some water, too.
Cumberland County
Issues will be limited. Just anticipate on water right along the water in the bayside communities. Road closures will be unlikely.
After it ends
South Jersey's second storm in 3 days will pass through. The risk for a rain shower will begin as early as 7 a.m. However, the bulk of the rain will arrive in the afternoon. While only between 0.50 to 1.00 of rain will fall, the extremely heavy rain on Saturday has kept streams and creeks running high. Therefore, Monday's rain will aggravate issues. A flood watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. until Monday night to cover this threat.
It will not just be the coastal flooding that will be a concern Monday. Streams and creeks run a higher than usual risk to flood with Monday's…
No coastal flooding will be expected for the rest of the week, as strong northwesterly winds blow.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.