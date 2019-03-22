Another round of minor flood stage coastal flooding will be likely for parts of South Jersey on Friday morning. Therefore, a coastal flood advisory returns into effect.
The alert, in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, will be in effect for Ocean County only. High tide will be between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. along the ocean, and an hour or two later on the bays.
Minor stage coastal flooding is expected during the a.m. high tide here. The rest of South Jersey will stay under flood stage as low pressure moves further away. This is flooding seen many times a year at the Jersey Shore, although it's becoming even more common in the past decade. Up to a foot of water could cover low-lying roads, yards and sidewalks. In minor flood stage, water covers some bayshore roadways and can move in a few blocks in lower areas. No building or structural damage is expected. Move your cars if you need to, and do not drive through flooded waters, as it is saltwater.
"Minor roadway flooding is possible on the barrier islands and along the back bays of Ocean County," the National Weather Service alert read.
Here's where can flood:
Ocean County
- Bayside flooding in Harvey Cedars.
Coastal flooding on Friday will be due to a combination of Wednesday's full worm supermoon, east winds from a coastal storm and the long "fetch" of easterly winds, extending beyond Cape Cod.
Coastal flooding has been much tamer than last March, where four nor'easters passed through during the month. Only seven coastal flood advisories and two coastal flood warnings, typically saved for moderate or greater flood stage, have been issued by the National Weather Service since October 2018.
