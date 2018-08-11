The combination of a new moon and astronomically higher than usual tides will mean cars will need to be moved in local shore communities Saturday night. A coastal flood advisory is in effect between 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday by the National Weather Service.
Tide heights will firmly be in the minor category range during the evening high tide. High tide will be between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Atlantic Ocean waters, occurring later in the Delaware and back bays. You can find your tide time here.
According to the National Weather Service alert, "up to one foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways." This is enough to bring water onto the first block or two of bayside roadways. This is especially true in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Absecon North Wildwood, Ocean City and Avalon.
No damage to buildings are structures are expected. However, there is an outside risk that Cape May County does go into moderate flood stage. If this were to occur, water can rise into houses.
Remember, if you see flooded water, turn around, don't drown.
The reason for the flood stage waters is due to Saturday's new moon. The new moon is at perigee, meaning it is at it's closest approach to the Earth. This causes a bigger tug on the waters, which is a result of gravity.
According to the National Weather Service, the new moons between June and September, includi…
Sunday night will also be in minor flood stage. However, it may not be enough to meet the requirements for a coastal flood advisory, which is above just minor coastal flood stage threshold.
One of the highlights of the meteor shower calendar will happen over the weekend.
