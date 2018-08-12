Rain storm cause flooding
Buy Now

A flash flood watch has been put in place by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly for Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning as an unusual July coastal system runs up the coast.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The combination of a new moon and astronomically higher than usual tides will mean cars will need to be moved in local shore communities Sunday night. A coastal flood advisory is in effect between 8 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday by the National Weather Service.

+3 
CFA Area

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the located shaded in green between 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. Image courtesy of NOAA.

Tide heights will firmly be in the minor category range during the evening high tide. High tide will be between 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Atlantic Ocean waters, occurring later in the Delaware Bay and back bays. You can find your tide time here

According to the National Weather Service alert, "up to one foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways." This is enough to bring water onto the first block or two of bayside roadways. This is especially true in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Absecon North Wildwood, Ocean City and Avalon.

+3 
MARFC NOAA

The tide gauge at Cape May Harbor is expected to be well into coastal flood stage for the Sunday evening high tides. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for all of South Jersey. Image courtesy of NOAA.
+3 
Barnegat Light

Barnegat Light is expected to not be as close to moderate flood stage as Cape May County, but is still in the alert.

No damage to buildings are structures are expected. However, there is an outside risk that Cape May County does go into moderate flood stage. If this were to occur, water can rise into houses.

Remember, if you see flooded water, turn around, don't drown. 

The reason for the flood stage waters Saturday's new moon. The new moon is at perigee, meaning it is at it's closest approach to the Earth. This causes a bigger tug on the waters, as a result of gravity.

Monday night will also be in minor flood stage. However, it may not be enough to meet the requirements for a coastal flood advisory, which is 0.3 feet above minor flood stage. 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.