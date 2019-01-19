The combination of a super blood wolf moon and strong southerly wind from the weekend's multi-impact storm will mean a round of coastal flooding on Sunday. The National Weather Service has a coastal flood advisory in its place.
The advisory, in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, covers the entire Press of Atlantic City coverage region. Widespread minor flood stage will be likely during this time, with spotty areas of moderate flood stage possible.
High tide times will surround the 7 a.m. time period, happening later in the Delaware Bay and back bays. You may find your tide time here.
We will meet nearly five of the factors that go into coastal flooding. We will have strong winds overnight into Sunday morning, sustained between 20-30 mph. In addition, that will be from a southerly direction over a long fetch, which is onshore for most locations. Additionally, the full moon will be on Monday, which also will present itself with a lunar eclipse and super moon as well. This will keep tides naturally elevated.
Move your cars if you live in susceptible areas. Do expect spotty areas of roadway flooding along the baysides, though no damage to homes or business will be anticipated. If you see flooded waters, turn around. Not only do you not know how deep the water is, but it is also salt water, which will corrode your car.
Here is a list of places that can flood.
Atlantic County
Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins around Absecon Inlet in Atlantic City.
Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City.
Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor.
Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.
Cape May County
Flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City (NJ Route 52).
Flooding begins in the Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City (24th Street through 34th Street).
Flooding begins in Avalon along Ocean Drive and Dune Drive.
Flooding begins along Ocean Drive (County Route 619) between Ocean City and Strathmere.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the Ocean Drive bridge between Wildwood Crest and Cape May (County Route 621).
Flooding begins along Beach Avenue and New Jersey Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins around the Leaming Avenue-Elmira Street bridge between West Cape May and Cape May.
